Which Alabama Players Will Improve Most from Last Season? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Hunter De Siver as we discuss which Alabama football players will break out in 2026 and which freshmen will become contributors before getting Tuesday's Amari Allen update at the NBA Combine.

The program begins with De Siver's piece from Monday where he detailed five breakout candidates for Alabama football this season. The program discusses different aspects of each player on De Siver's list. Will Red Morgan hold off the competition at Husky and play a full time role in Alabama's secondary? What will the second year of London Simmons produce? We talk about Lotzeir Brooks' sophomore season as there's a small debate on our expectations.

The conversation continues by discussing Kaleb Edwards and QB Reese before our trio turns our attention to the incoming freshmen class. We acknowledge the expectations put on running back EJ Crowell and debate what other newcomers can make an impact in 2026.

The show concludes with another update from the NBA Combine as Amari Allen turned in one of the best verticle jumps of the group. De Siver and Fernandez discuss Allen's draft outlook and his potential role with the Crimson Tide if he chooses to return.

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