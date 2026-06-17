Which NBA Team Would Be the Best Fit for Labaron Philon Jr.? Just a Minute

Former Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. is just six days away from being selected by a team in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old's draft stock increased throughout this past season, as he showed signs of growth and dominance with each victory. He's been labeled as a potential lottery pick for quite some time, and his recent invite to the draft's exclusive green room at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is evidence of that.

So, where will Philon end up? Well, for starters, it's very unlikely that he is selected within the first eight picks, but he has a small shot of being taken at No. 9 or No. 10. That said, Philon probably won't still be on the board by pick No. 18 either.

The teams between picks 9-18 (in order) are the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies and then another pick by the Thunder and Hornets.

Of all these teams, the Warriors might be the best fit for Philon. Golden State has been led by NBA legend and sports icon Stephen Curry for well over a decade, and four championships have come with that. The influence of Curry, a 12-time All-Star and two-time MVP, has been insurmountable since the mid-2010s, and it rubbed off on Philon when he was young.

BamaCentral spoke with Alicia Robinson, Philon's mother, over a year ago, and asked who he grew up watching and who he modeled his game after. She said that Michael Jordan played a huge role, but so did Curry.

"Oh my god, Stephen Curry was one of his favorites," Robinson said. "He had a Curry jersey, he’d wear it everywhere. I even think he picked Steph’s number when he was a kid just playing park ball. But as a kid, he was all about Stephen Curry."

Nevertheless, Curry is 38-years-old and probably won't be in the NBA a few years from now. He's still among the best players in the league after averaging 26.8 points per game this past season, and he'll probably continue to dominate next year, but he could make a great mentor for Philon.

Of course, picking a guard to serve as an apprentice wouldn't be the only reason why the Warriors might take Philon. Head coach Steve Kerr, who signed a multi-year extension about a month ago, has run a renowned fast-paced offense throughout his 12-season tenure. Curry, who is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made and attempted, has run an offense that leads the league in conversions from behind the arc year after year.

Sound familiar? Alabama head coach Nate Oats' past teams have led the country in pace and 3s on an annual basis, and Philon served as the point guard running the show in 2025-26. That said, Philon may not take as many threes as Curry or former Warrior Klay Thompson, but his spot-up shooting, ability to drive inside and act as a playmaker would pair him well in Kerr's system.

In terms of the Warriors' roster, another guard like Philon could be needed to help their depth. Brandin Podziemski was second in scoring for true backcourt players (forward Jimmy Butler and big man Kristaps Porzingis were behind Curry) and he logged 13.8 points per game.

The Warriors have a big decision to make in six days, and Philon might be the best fit.

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