Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2026-27 SEC Schedule

A little over a month after Alabama basketball learned its home and away SEC opponents for the 2026-27 season, the full conference schedule was revealed on Monday.

The Crimson Tide, which finished last season with a 25-10 record (13-6 SEC), will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference next season. The SEC slate will begin on Jan. 2, 2027, and end on March 6. The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 10-14.

Here's a look at head coach Nate Oats and Alabama's SEC schedule for this upcoming season, as each team has its 2025-26 overall record and conference record (including the postseason) listed.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 SEC Schedule

Jan. 2: at Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14 SEC)

Jan 5/6: vs. LSU – 15-17 (3-16)

Jan. 9: at Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)

Jan 12/13: vs. Ole Miss – 15-20 (7-15)

Jan. 16: vs. Florida – 27-8 (17-3)

Jan. 19/20: at South Carolina – 13-19 (4-15)

Jan. 23: vs. Oklahoma – 21-16 (9-12)

Jan. 26/27: at Missouri – 20-13 (10-9)

Jan. 30: vs. Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)

Feb. 6: at Kentucky – 22-14 (12-9)

Feb. 9/10: at Texas – 21-15 (9-10)

Feb. 13: vs. Arkansas – 28-9 (16-5)

Feb. 16/17: vs. Mississippi State – 13-19 (5-14)

Feb. 20: at Tennessee – 25-12 (12-8)

Feb. 23/24: at Texas A&M – 22-12 (11-8)

Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt – 27-9 (13-8)

March 2/3: vs. Georgia – 22-11 (10-9)

March 6: at Auburn – 22-17 (8-12)

The release of the SEC schedule comes four days after the Crimson Tide learned its full non-conference slate. In other words, Alabama's 2026-27 schedule is complete. Here's a look at UA's non-conference opponents.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

The SEC sent an NCAA-best 10 teams to the NCAA Tournament this past season. This came one year after the conference shattered the previous record with 14 teams.

While it's mostly known for its football dominance, the SEC has become one of the more prominent college basketball conferences over the past couple of years. Alabama has logged a record of 13-5 in SEC play during each of the last three seasons. All five of the SEC teams that beat the Crimson Tide made the NCAA Tournament.

If Alabama does what it continues to do — reaching the Sweet 16 year-in and year-out — the expanded field of 76 teams (was 68) shouldn't be too much of an obstacle for head coach Nate Oats. Upsets happen on a daily basis during March Madness, but the Tide's ruthless non-conference schedule and challenging SEC slate helps prepare the program for the Big Dance.

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