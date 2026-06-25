Which Transfer Will Make Biggest Impact for Alabama Football in 2026? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor and football writer Katie Windham discusses which Alabama football transfer will make the biggest impact for the 2026 season.

Alabama added 17 players from the transfer portal this offseason and several are expected to be starters or major contributors for the Crimson Tide in 2026. One of those transfers has already made his presence felt in a short amount of time with the program.

During a radio appearance on "The Martin Houston Show" Thursday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Oklahoma State transfer tight end Josh Ford has been bringing the energy.

"We haven’t played one down of football yet this year, but I can tell you his mindset, what he’s done, he’s come in, he’s one guy that has helped just with the energy and us in the run game,” DeBoer said. "He’s getting after guys.”

Ford only appeared in four games for Oklahoma State last season, catching three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. He played in all 12 games as a true freshman with 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. At 6-6, 267 pounds, the junior tight end has the size and physicality to be a big help for the Tide in both the running and passing games this season, which it will need as it breaks in a new quarterback.

There are several transfer players on the defensive side of the ball like linebacker Caleb Woodson, lineman Devan Thompkins or edge rusher Umeozulu that got a lot of hype during spring camp. NC State transfer receiver Noah Rogers was expected to be a starter before suffering an injury during A-Day that will force him to miss most of the season. Alabama will also be counting on multiple offensive line transfers to step up and start like Racin Delgatty at center.

Let us know in the comments on social media. Which transfer do you think will make the biggest impact for the Crimson Tide in 2026?

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