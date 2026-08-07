Practice Report from Alabama Football's Third Practice of Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football held its third practice of fall camp on Friday morning.

As head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide prepare for the 2026 season, the team practiced outdoors on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields and wore pads for the first time this fall in a temperature of 89 degrees with sunny skies.

The viewing period for media only lasted about 15 minutes, but here are BamaCentral's observations from Friday morning's practice:

Practice Notes: Aug. 7, 2026

Alabama's wide receivers were practicing run blocking by moving the sled with power and pursuit. Ryan Coleman-Williams, who put on some muscle this offseason, is looking much stronger compared to 2025 and 2024.

6-foot-4, 222-pound freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan looked the part in the run blocking drill, as he moved the sled with ease. He is one of multiple candidates in the running for the third starting wide receiver spot in Noah Rogers' absence (recovering from injury).

The quarterbacks worked in tandem with the running backs to do handoff drills. Austin Mack was paired with Daniel Hill, and Keelon Russell handed the ball off to AK Dear.

The running backs showed some burst during the handoffs, including freshmen EJ Crowell and Trae'shawn Brown.

The quarterbacks did a passing drill with the tight ends where they all throw the ball at the same time to pass catchers running different routes. Ty Simpson often took the short route runner during last year's QB battle and Russell and Mack both had a similar number of reps there. While it may look the easiest, being 100 percent on those check-downs are crucial during games.

The defensive line was working on an individual sled drill that was all about striking. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack came over to watch and encourage or teach. Freshman Nolan Wilson had a tough time with the drill and had to do it repeatedly.

USC transfer defensive lineman Devan Thompkins is a big dude in person.

Speaking of Wommack, as Bray Hubbard pointed out this offseason, he has made the switch from a sweatsuit to shorts at practice.

The offensive line was split into interior and exterior lineman at the beginning of the media viewing period. Mal Waldrep Jr., Racin Delgatty and Michael Carroll were the first group from left to right. William Sanders, Casey Poe and Kaden Strayhorn were in the second group.

As always, there were several NFL scouts at Alabama's practice. I spotted one from the Washington Commanders.

Carmelo O'Neal was in a black jersey, but appeared to participate fully.

Is Jah-Marien Latham wearing a special helmet? The Wolf looked to be the only Crimson Tide player not wearing a guardian cap on his helmet.

Inside Linebacker pairings: Caleb Woodson - QB Reese; Cayden Jones - Luke Metz; Duke Johnson - Abduall Sanders; Xavier Griffin - Zay Hall.

Chuck Morrell was hands on with the entire period encouraging physicality. Morrell encouraged the group to fight through blocks and to finish with violence. He complimented Metz and Woodson for exploding through the drills. Caleb Woodson was vocal throughout the period communicating blocks and leading the group. Reese and Woodson alternated taking the first reps in the lines of each drill.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.