Who Will Score Alabama's First Touchdown in 2024? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Katie Windham and Joe Gaither discuss who the they think will score the first touchdown of the 2024 season for Alabama when the Crimson Tide takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday night.
For his first official game as an analyst on the College GameDay set in Ireland last weekend, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he spent the last several decades accosting people for asking hypotheticals, making predictions and speculating. Now, it's his job as a media member himself.
With just a few days left before kickoff, we had to throw in one more prediction: who will score the first touchdown for Alabama this season in the opener against Western Kentucky. Joe Gaither predicts a passing touchdown from Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard, and Katie Windham predicts a running touchdown by Jam Miller.
Who do you think will score first on Saturday?
First Alabama touchdown the last five seasons
2023- Jalen Milroe 21-yard run vs. Middle Tennessee (Alabama won 56-7)
2022- Jermaine Burton 5-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Young vs. Utah State (Alabama won 55-0)
2021- John Metchie III 37-yard catch from Bryce Young vs. Miami (Alabama won 44-13)
2020- Najee Harris 1-yard touchdown run vs. Missouri (Alabama won 38-19)
2019- Miller Forristall 27-yard catch from from Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke (Alabama won 42-3)