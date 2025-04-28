Why Jalen Milroe Was Drafted Before Shedeur Sanders: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we unpack a huge weekend for the Alabama football program as the Crimson Tide saw seven players selected this weekend. The program shifts gears and spends time discussing the Alabama transfer portal as the Crimson Tide didn't have anyone leave in the spring window.
The program opens with Fernandez's thoughts on the New York Giants draft and the two Crimson Tide first round picks going to division rivals of his favorite teams. We then discuss Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's third round selection by the Seattle Seahawks. What kind of team is Milroe walking into and what team history is he recreating?
The program then discusses the national headline of the weekend in Shedeur Sanders and compares Milroe's draft process to the Colorado quarterback.
After discussing the draft we head into the spring transfer portal to find no Crimson Tide players. How unusual is that? Alabama appears to be the only Southeastern Conference team that didn't lose a scholarship player in the spring window.
We finish the program on the voicemail line as Dax called and gave his grades on the Crimson Tide position by position after spring practice.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.