Why Ryan Grubb's Honesty Was Refreshing: Just a Minute

The new Alabama offensive coordinator spoke with the local media for the first time on Wednesday.

Katie Windham

Mar 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen DeBoer and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb watch the offense work during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide.
Mar 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen DeBoer and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb watch the offense work during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor Katie Windham discusses one of her biggest takeaways from Ryan Grubb's first media availability as Alabama offensive coordinator.

Coach speak is just a part of sports journalism. We understand why coaches use generalities or dance around some of our questions, but it can sometimes make it more challenging to write a good story.

New Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke with the local Alabama media on Wednesday for the first time since rejoining Kalen DeBoer's staff. He was asked about the previous attempts by Alabama to land him as offensive coordinator and was honest about why he turned Nick Saban down.

But what I found most refreshing was the way he talked about the players. The main storyline surrounding Alabama all spring will be the quarterback competition, and with Wednesday being the only time Grubb will be made available this spring, he was obviously asked about the quarterbacks.

Instead of giving a generic answer about, "Oh, they're all doing great. They've all had highs and lows," Grubb actually went into specifics about all three guys, saying Ty Simpson had taken the biggest jump from the first practice to the second practice.

He also was asked about some of Alabama's highly-rated freshman like running back AK Dear and offensive lineman Michael Carroll. Instead of making something up or overhyping a guy who hasn't even taken a snap in college yet, Grubb just said that both guys have a long way to go.

It may stem from his recent time in the NFL, but I found his honestly refreshing. You can watch his full press conference below.

