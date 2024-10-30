Will Alabama Be In The Initial College Football Playoff Poll on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a bye week Wednesday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with our friend Mason Woods.
The show dives into two topics today as we discuss the latest saga with former Alabama and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams finds himself in the middle of a controversy with Detroit law enforcement. Did he get preferential treatment? Why do these random incidents keep occurring with Williams?
The conversation then transitions to next week's College Football Playoff poll as the first edition will drop on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Will Alabama be in or out of the top 12 spots? Is the win over Georgia enough to keep the Crimson Tide in the hunt? How bad was the loss to Vanderbilt?
Woods and Gaither discuss the Alabama season, and the month ahead as it relates to the College Football Playoffs as well as looking at other abstract contenders. Is undefeated Indiana's resume good enough to get in so far, or do they need to make sure to beat Ohio State to lock in their spot?
The Big 12 has a three-way race for the conference championship, will they get any more than one team into the field? The ACC also has a bit of a three-team race for its top spot in Miami, Clemson and Pittsburgh. Can the conference that was left out of last year's affair get more than one team into this year's field?
