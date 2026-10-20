Will Alabama Bring Ryan Grubb Back Next Year?

Alabama's offense was atrocious against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide scored 10 points, produced 201 total yards, and rushed for 47 — all season lows. Add in a season-high four turnovers, and the result is a day that created serious questions about Ryan Grubb's job security. Today's episode of Fernandez & Friends, hosted solo as cohost Laura Vale is out sick, is centered around the offensive coordinator, with reactions to the game and Monday's press conference.

The already unpopular Grubb has faced increased scrutiny over his personnel and playcalling in Alabama's 26-10 loss to the Volunteers. We listen to what he said about the Crimson Tide's offensive performance and evaluate what it will take for Grubb to return next season.

I then moved on to the receivers. Noah Rogers and Cederian Morgan barely saw the field in Alabama's loss to the Volunteers. While Derek Meadows played more than 50 snaps in the place of Ryan Coleman-Williams, Rogers and Morgan combined for less than five. Yesterday, Grubb drew attention when he said, "When I heard how many snaps he (Rogers got at the end of the game, I was a little bummed." This sparked a conversation about the usage of the NC State transfer and the freshman this season.

Kalen DeBoer said that Grubb is a "great playcaller" in Monday's press conference. I react to that statement as I wrap up the discussion about the Alabama offensive coordinator.

The show concludes with a rant on the 24-team College Football Playoff. I am still upset over the expansion and how it will affect the sport moving forward.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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