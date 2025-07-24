Bama Central

Will an Alabama Defender Record Double-Digit Sacks in 2025? Just a Minute

Last season was the first time since 2020 that a Crimson Tide player did not accomplish the feat.

Katie Windham

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham and Joe Gaither discuss whether or not Alabama will have a player reach double-digit sacks in 2025 after Jihaad Campbell lead the team with five a season ago. Which player are the most likely candidates.

Alabama senior defensive lineman LT Overton has high goal for himself entering his final season with the Crimson Tide. Back in the spring, Overton said he wants to reach double-digits sacks this season. Last season, he was consistently putting pressure on the quarterback, but struggled to wrap him up, finishing his junior campaign with two sacks.

The top two sack leaders from last year, Jihaad Campebll and Que Robinson, are both off to the NFL. Alabama had a streak of elite, first-round pass rushers under Nick Saban with names like Quinnen Williams, Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner.

With the amount of guys Alabama rotates in along the defensive front, it will be challenging for any one player to reach at least 10 sacks, but I think the overall total will be up from 25 in 2024. Overton, redshirt sohpmore Qua Russaw, redshirt senior Tim Keenan III, redshirt senior Deontae Lawson and graduate Jah-Marien Latham are all players who should see a jump in production this season.

