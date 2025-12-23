Four Former Alabama Players Named to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced on Tuesday the complete rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. This is a week-long celebration of player skills that is highlighted by a flag football game between the AFC and NFC in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Year after year, Alabama––the school that's produced the most NFL players for the ninth consecutive season––is heavily represented in the annual event featuring the league's most elite talent. 2026 is no different as four former Crimson Tide standouts made the elite rosters.

While this is a major accomplishment, the numbers for Alabama are down from last year's event, as the Crimson Tide landed 10 products on those rosters.

Here are the four former Alabama players named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

*Denotes Starter

AFC

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.* (second appearance)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II* (fourth appearance)

NFC

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs* (third appearance)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (fourth appearance)

Stats for Alabama's Four Pro Bowlers:

Will Anderson Jr.: 15 games, 45 tackles, including 17 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

Pat Surtain II: 12 games, 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups, one interception.

Jahmyr Gibbs: 15 games, 207 carries, 1,103 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 72 receptions, 560 yards, four receiving touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams: 13 games (eight with New York Jets, five with Dallas Cowboys): 48 tackles, including nine for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one interception, one pass breakup.

Alabama is tied for the fourth-most Pro Bowlers by a school, alongside USC, Florida State and Oklahoma. Georgia leads all program with six selections, while Iowa and Notre Dame are next with five apiece.

Pro Bowl Tally by School:

Georgia: 6

Iowa: 5

Notre Dame: 5

Alabama: 4

USC: 4

Florida State: 4

Oklahoma: 4

Mississippi State: 3

Oregon: 3

Wisconsin: 3

Boston College: 3

Ohio State: 2

Michigan: 2

Texas: 2

Texas A&M: 2

LSU: 2

Stanford: 2

Tennessee: 2

Nebraska: 2

Baylor: 2

Wyoming: 1

North Carolina: 1

Maine: 1

SMU: 1

Cincinnati: 1

Utah: 1

Temple: 1

Wisconsin-White Water: 1

Eastern Michigan: 1

FAU: 1

Virginia Tech: 1

Florida: 1

Harvard: 1

BYU: 1

Colorado State: 1

Tulsa: 1

NC State: 1

Penn State: 1

Boise State: 1

South Carolina: 1

Illinois: 1Toledo: 1

Middle Tennessee State: 1

Minnesota: 1

Washington: 1

Weber State: 1

