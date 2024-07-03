Will Texas or Oklahoma Beat Alabama First as SEC Members? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss which new SEC football program between Texas and Oklahoma will be the first to knock off Alabama.
After three years of waiting and anticipation, former Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have finally joined the SEC, making the premier conference in college football even more loaded than it already was.
With the two college football powers now conference opponents for Alabama, the question is which team will beat the Crimson Tide first?
Texas knocked off Alabama last year in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but that was still a non-conference game as the Longhorns were still members of the Big 12. Texas and Alabama both went on to make the 2023 College Football Playoff, both falling in the semifinals.
Oklahoma and Alabama are on each others' regular season schedules for the next two seasons, with the 2024 meeting in Norman and the 2025 meeting in Tuscaloosa. Future SEC opponents are unknown after the 2025 season, so it is unclear when Alabama and Texas will play in the regular season again.
Despite the lack of a regular season matchup on the schedule, the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns could find themselves playing in Atlanta for the SEC Championship in the near future, as the conference has abolished divisions. There's also a chance they could match up in the College Football Playoff, now that it has expanded to 12 teams starting this season.