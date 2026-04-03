New-Look Alabama Tight End Room Taking Strides in Second Spring Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has a big hole to fill at tight end with the departure of Josh Cuevas.

Cuevas was a rock for the Crimson Tide last fall, a reliable blocker and pass-catcher who had a profound impact on the offense. This year's room, while unproven, has the talent to replicate his production.

The clear No. 1 candidate to replace him at the moment is Kaleb Edwards, who started multiple games last season as a true freshman after Cuevas went down with a broken foot and was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Edwards came in underprepared last year, as he was one of the few freshmen who did not enroll early, instead opting to stay and experience his final semester of high school. He is now finally catching up in his strength and development.

"He got thrown in the fire with very few reps," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Seeing his development, both with his strength in the off-season and then just his familiarity, and how confident he is, I think he's showing up."

There is also true freshman Mack Sutter, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound four-star recruit who has improved throughout the spring.

"The scrimmage today was probably one of his better showings that I've seen," DeBoer said. "As far as not just doing what you're supposed to do, but standing out and making some plays."

DeBoer added that "it starts with those two," in reference to Edwards and Sutter. The next man up in the room is Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, who was ranked as the No. 5 tight end in the portal. At 6-foot-6, 267 pounds, Ford is a physically imposing blocker and has impressed early with his ability to get upfield.

"Bray Hubbard shouted him out, and talked about his demeanor, and him coming across on blocks, and coming up the field on blocks," DeBoer said. "When he's got a full head of steam coming at you, he really isn't scared of anyone. So it's really good to see. And probably one of the biggest claps in the shout-outs was for Josh."

It would not be a surprise to see Ford play some snaps at fullback in heavy sets for the Crimson Tide, and he seems to be embracing this gritty, hard-nosed label that inevitably comes with that role.

"That's someone you can see even when you're not around the guys all the time, someone behind the scenes that seems to have the guys rallying around him," DeBoer said. "I appreciate what he's bringing."

Edwards will almost certainly be the week one starter given his production last season, speed and pass catching ability, and familiarity of the system, but all three will hear their names called this fall as new tight ends coach Richard Owens looks to get the most out of a promising group of players.

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