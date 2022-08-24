Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 2 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (15); 1-0; 234

2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 183

3. Thompson (4); 0-1; 179

4. Fairhope (1); 1-0; 136

5. Hoover; 0-1; 109

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 104

7. Enterprise; 1-0; 101

8. Opelika; 1-0; 62

9. James Clemens; 0-1; 35

10. Prattville; 1-0; 33

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 1-0; 252

2. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 181

3. Saraland; 1-0; 170

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 137

5. Gardendale; 1-0; 115

6. Pinson Valley; 1-0; 74

7. Briarwood; 0-1; 53

8. Theodore; 1-0; 50

9. Pike Road; 0-1; 48

10. Hueytown; 0-1; 45

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 25, Spanish Fort (0-1) 23, Helena (1-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (1-0) 7, McAdory (1-0) 4, Homewood (1-0) 3.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (17); 1-0; 240

2. Vigor (2); 1-0; 185

3. Ramsay (1); 1-0; 166

4. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 143

5. Alexandria (1); 0-0; 118

6. Leeds; 1-0; 91

7. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 78

8. Guntersville; 1-0; 75

9. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 41

10. Moody; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Fairview (1-0) 13, Eufaula (0-0) 12, Arab (1-0) 6, Greenville (0-0) 6, Demopolis (1-0) 5, Faith-Mobile (0-0) 1, Headland (1-0) 1, Russellville (0-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 1-0; 230

2. Handley (3); 1-0; 181

3. Andalusia; 1-0; 165

4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 138

5. Northside (1); 1-0; 128

6. Oneonta; 1-0; 92

7. Jackson; 0-0; 85

8. Etowah; 1-0; 62

9. Anniston; 1-0; 51

10. Montgomery Aca.; 0-1; 24

Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 22, Orange Beach (0-0) 6, Priceville (1-0) 5, Brooks (1-0) 4, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 2, Deshler (1-0) 2.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (20); 0-0; 249

2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 181

3. St. James; 1-0; 157

4. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 121

5. Alabama Chr.; 0-0; 118

6. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 91

7. Winfield; 1-0; 77

8. Opp; 0-1; 60

9. Saks; 1-0; 51

10. Flomaton; 1-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 14, Straughn (0-0) 14, Excel (1-0) 9, Houston Aca. (1-0) 9, Lauderdale Co. (1-0) 8, Sylvania (0-0) 5, Madison Aca. (0-1) 3, Phil Campbell (1-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1, Trinity (1-0) 1, Walter Wellborn (0-1) 1, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (18); 0-0; 243

2. Clarke Co. (3); 0-0; 192

3. Lanett; 1-0; 163

4. Ariton; 1-0; 147

5. Highland Home; 1-0; 122

6. Aliceville; 1-0; 114

7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 78

8. Pisgah; 0-0; 63

9. J.U. Blacksher; 1-0; 31

10. B.B. Comer; 0-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (0-1) 6, Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 3, Lexington (1-0) 2, Chickasaw (1-0) 1, Locust Fork (1-0) 1, Tanner (0-1) 1.

Class A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (15); 1-0; 230

2. Spring Garden (3); 1-0; 185

3. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 171

4. Leroy; 0-0; 152

5. Elba; 1-0; 126

6. Decatur Heritage; 1-0; 86

7. Linden; 1-0; 80

8. Cedar Bluff; 1-0; 43

9. Wadley; 0-1; 36

10. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Kinston (1-0) 19, Valley Head (1-0) 19, Millry (1-0) 17, Meek (1-0) 5, Loachapoka (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 1, Marengo (1-0) 1, Verbena (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (11); 0-0; 218

2. Glenwood (7); 0-1; 187

3. Patrician; 0-0; 163

4. Macon-East (1); 1-0; 154

5. Jackson Aca. (1); 1-0; 103

6. Edgewood; 0-0; 99

7. Lee-Scott (1); 1-0; 81

8. Escambia Aca.; 0-0; 67

9. Lowndes Aca.; 0-1; 40

10. Bessemer Aca.; 0-0; 37

Others receiving votes: Chambers Aca. (0-1) 29, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 6, Clarke Prep (0-0) 5, Sparta (0-0) 2.

