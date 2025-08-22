Bama Central

2025 Alabama High School Football Scores

High school football results for the entire 2025 season as complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama high school football
Alabama high school football / AHSAA

Scores for the 2025 high school football season will all appear in one place on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site, right here, giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks. Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles every score, every week, for every game in the state.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Week 0

Thursday's Scores
(Jamborees not included)
Arab 18, Albertville 14
Citronelle 35, Millry 0
Cold Springs 65, Hanceville 7
Cordova 27, Oakman 20
Flomaton 17, Clarke Co. 0
Gainesville (Ga.) 49, Moody 7
Geraldine 41, Sardis 14
Headland 33, Dale Co. 20
Lamar (Miss.) 35, South Choctaw Aca. 14
Lauderdale Co. 26, Lexington 19
Montevallo 14, Tarrant 6
Muscle Shoals 24, Gadsden City 6
North Sand Mountain 53, Woodville 7
Parker 41, Ramsay 13
Pike Road 21, Prattville 14
Smiths Station 24, Shaw (Ga.) 0
Spanish Fort 27, Fairhope 7
Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 28
St. John Paul II 62, Elkmont 27
Thompson 37, Carver-Montgomery 6
Thorsby 22, Isabella 8
Trinity 15, Holtville 14
Tuscaloosa Aca. 16, American Chr. 14

SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama High School Football Rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

feed

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/ASWA