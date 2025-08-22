2025 Alabama High School Football Scores
Scores for the 2025 high school football season will all appear in one place on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site, right here, giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks. Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles every score, every week, for every game in the state.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Week 0
Thursday's Scores
(Jamborees not included)
Arab 18, Albertville 14
Citronelle 35, Millry 0
Cold Springs 65, Hanceville 7
Cordova 27, Oakman 20
Flomaton 17, Clarke Co. 0
Gainesville (Ga.) 49, Moody 7
Geraldine 41, Sardis 14
Headland 33, Dale Co. 20
Lamar (Miss.) 35, South Choctaw Aca. 14
Lauderdale Co. 26, Lexington 19
Montevallo 14, Tarrant 6
Muscle Shoals 24, Gadsden City 6
North Sand Mountain 53, Woodville 7
Parker 41, Ramsay 13
Pike Road 21, Prattville 14
Smiths Station 24, Shaw (Ga.) 0
Spanish Fort 27, Fairhope 7
Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 28
St. John Paul II 62, Elkmont 27
Thompson 37, Carver-Montgomery 6
Thorsby 22, Isabella 8
Trinity 15, Holtville 14
Tuscaloosa Aca. 16, American Chr. 14
SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama High School Football Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.