2025 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its All-State softball teams for the 2025 high school season on Saturday.
The selections included a first and second team along with honorable mentions, plus Player, Pitcher, Hitter and Coach of the Year honors for each high school classification in both the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent School Association.
Class 7A
Player of the year
Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City
Pitcher of the year
Vic Moten, Daphne
Hitter of the year
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
Coach of the year
Connor Acton, Tuscaloosa Co.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Karlie Beth Beasley, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
P: Aubree Hooks, Thompson, Sr.
P: Vic Moten, Daphne, Sr.
P: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
C: Khloe Broadwater, Central-Phenix City, So.
IF: Daley Alsobrook, Auburn, Sr.
IF: Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
IF: Savanna Kendrick, Dothan, So.
IF: Marti McCluskey, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
OF: Abby J. Johnson, Daphne, Jr.
OF: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
OF: Laila Watkins, Sparkman, Sr.
UT: Amya Duster, Huntsville, So.
UT: Eden Parker, Sparkman, Sr.
DH: Arden Breedlove, Austin, Jr.
DH: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Lily Brewer, Auburn, So.
P: Kadyn Bush, Thompson, Jr.
P: Addison Russell, Fairhope, So.
P: Kayla Storey, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
C: Holly Beth Brooks, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
IF: JoJo Belden, Tuscaloosa Co., So.
IF: Summer Crunk, Smiths Station, Sr.
IF: Cammy Herport, Daphne, Jr.
IF: Lyndi Perkins, Austin, Sr.
OF: Peyton Earp, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
OF: Mariah Harrison, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
OF: Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Sr.
UT: Lee Lott, Enterprise, Sr.
UT: Bella Mayfield, Sparkman, So.
DH: Briley Bolden, Fairhope, So.
DH: Emma Harwood, Huntsville, 8th
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Katlyn Cone, Baker, Jr.
P: Gracyn Snell, Enterprise, Sr.
C: Aubrey Bauer, Thompson, Fr.
C: Lindsey Westhoven, Hoover, Sr.
IF: Kelsey Burden, Thompson, Fr.
IF: Mia Gates, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Reagan Lawson, Hoover, Jr.
OF: Evelyn Splawn, Vestavia Hills, Sr
UT: Caylee Cowan, Huntsville, 7th
UT: Jada Newman, Dothan, So.
DH: Sara Carter, Huntsville, Sr.
DH: Teagen Harmon, Grissom, Sr.
Class 6A
Player of the year
Gracie Dees, Saraland
Pitcher of the year
Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin Co.
Hitter of the year
Katie Norgard, Hartselle
Coach of the year
Mark Sanders, Helena
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Mallarie Beagle, Spanish Fort, Jr.
P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin Co., Sr.
P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, Jr.
P: Marlee Parsons, Helena, Sr.
C: Brooklyn Howard, Hazel Green, So.
IF: Lily Davenport, Wetumpka, Sr.
IF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Sr.
IF: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort, Sr.
IF: Lily Lowery, Athens, Sr.
OF: Katie Hastings, Buckhorn, Sr.
OF: Bryanna Kemp, Hueytown, Sr.
OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, Jr.
UT: Katie Hopson, Chelsea, Sr.
UT: Bailey Houston, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, Jr.
DH: Macey Pierce, Chilton Co., Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Abigail Adams, Wetumpka, So.
P: Cayden Dorger, Spanish Fort, Fr.
P: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, Sr.
P: Anna Leigh Price, Gulf Shores, Jr.
C: Amaya Green, Athens, Sr.
IF: Abbey Crockett, Gardendale, Fr.
IF: Kaylee Dunn, Chilton Co., Fr.
IF: Jaicey Harty, Athens, Jr.
IF: Kenley Vaughn, Gardendale, Sr.
OF: Bailey Carlisle, Wetumpka, Jr.
OF: Adrie-Ana Davis, Buckhorn, Sr.
OF: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook, Jr.
UT: Jayla Jackson, Oxford, So.
UT: Jenna Melton, Hueytown, Fr.
DH: Hatsumi Peterson, Hartselle, Fr.
DH: Emma Tims-Becerra, Oxford, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Pearl Ryan, McAdory, So.
P: Carrington Schiefer, Helena, Sr.
C: Cory Kramer, Fort Payne, Jr.
C: Nevaeh James, Gulf Shores, Jr.
IF: Ava Farmer, Wetumpka, Sr.
IF: Maddie Williams, Rehobeth, Sr.
OF: Autymn Hollon, Wetumpka, So.
OF: Emerson Murrell, Gardendale, Jr.
Glass 5A
Player of the year
Kendall Trimm, Moody
Pitcher of the year
Emily Adams, Houston Aca.
Hitter of the year
Alex Layfield, Springville
Coach of the year
Becky Seymour, Moody
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Emily Adams, Houston Aca., Jr.
P: Georgia Chancellor, Springville, So.
P: Kailey Jackson, Andalusia, Jr.
P: McKinley McCaghren, Lawrence Co., So.
C: Caroline Jones, Northside, Jr.
IF: Alex Layfield, Springville, Sr.
IF: Ava Rhoden, Boaz, Sr.
IF: Lillie Anne Stagner, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
IF: Kendall Trimm, Moody, Sr.
OF: Bailea Boone, Holtville, Sr.
OF: Leah Bowden, Springville, Jr.
OF: Taylor Rogers, Moody, Sr.
UT: Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard, Jr.
UT: Mylee Stagner, Faith-Mobile, So.
DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Sr.
DH: Aubrey Machen, Lincoln, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Elizabeth Murphy, Priceville, Jr.
P: Avery Patton, Northside, Fr.
P: Bella Turley, Moody, Fr.
P: Elizabeth Woodfin, Marbury, Sr.
C: Alaina Grace King, Ardmore, Sr.
IF: Austin McNeece, Scottsboro, Sr.
IF: Taya Newton, Andalusia, Jr.
IF: Anna Kate Smith, Corner, Jr.
IF: Dailyn Wood, Jacksonville, Sr.
OF: Addy Peaden, Elmore Co., Sr.
OF: Aiden Sharbutt, Northside, So.
OF: Alivia Templeton, Lawrence Co., Fr.
UT: Grier Maples, Boaz, So.
UT: Ava Voris, St. Paul's, Jr.
DH: Aniyah Dean, St. Clair Co., Sr.
DH: Shila Wadkins, Scottsboro, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Chloe Phillips, Moody, Sr.
P: Paige Welch, Houston Aca., So.
C: Caitlan Bland, Shelby Co., Jr.
C: Taylor Pellem, Brewer, Jr.
IF: Demeria Dean, St. Clair Co., So.
IF: Avery Goff, Holtville, Sr.
OF: Ticelee Gholston, Russellville, So.
OF: Cheyenne Lucas, Brewer, Sr.
UT: Bella Cross, Lawrence Co., So.
UT: Emily Williams, John Carroll, Jr.
DH: Ava Allsup, Headland, Sr.
DH: Kylie Snowden, Holtville, Jr.
Class 4A
Player of the year
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
Pitcher of the year
KG Favors, Orange Beach
Hitter of the year
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
Coach of the year
Dave Lawson, Curry
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Sr.
P: JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone, Sr.
P: Skiely Perry, Curry, So.
P: Alexis St. John, Ashville, Jr.
C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, Jr.
IF: Ansley Brown, Curry, So.
IF: Katie King, Orange Beach, Jr.
IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, Jr.
IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Sr.
OF: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Sr.
OF: Saniyah Weaver, Prattville Chr., Jr.
OF: Abby Williams, Plainview, Jr.
UT: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Sr.
UT: Rylee Wilcoxson, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr.
DH: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria, Sr.
DH: Haley Waggoner, West Limestone, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Molly Benefield, Good Hope, So.
P: SadieGrace Bonds, Wilson, Sr.
P: Alivia Lewis, Deshler, Jr.
P: MK McMullan, Orange Beach, Fr.
C: Charlee Parris, Alexandria, Jr.
IF: Allyssa Hunt, Alexandria, Sr.
IF: Ella Grace Madison, Cordova, Sr.
IF: Shileigh Williams, Curry, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Sr.
OF: Sydney Gurley, Madison Co., Sr.
OF: Jaidyn Ivey, Opp, Sr.
OF: Anna Kate Potter, Hatton, Sr.
UT: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Sr.
UT: Faith Odom, Plainview, Jr.
DH: Chloe Hollon, Prattville Chr., Sr.
DH: Allie Yeary, Madison Co., Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Emma Hill, Cherokee Co., Jr.
P: Alivia Messick, Prattville Chr., Sr.
C: Aubrey Bethune, West Limestone, Fr.
C: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Sr.
IF: Livy Huter, Madison Co., Sr.
IF: Karley Moreland, Brooks, Sr.
OF: Taylor Poland, Orange Beach, So.
OF: AP Slaten, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr.
UT: Addison Moseley, Opp, Sr.
UT: Faith Roberson, Brooks, Sr.
DH: Ella Baswell, New Hope, So.
DH: Brenlee Sparks, Alexandria, Sr.
Class 3A
Player of the year
Emily Needham, St. James
Pitcher of the year
Natalie Cole, Wicksburg
Hitter of the year
Madison Brooks, Childersburg
Coach of the year
Josh Cox, Wicksburg
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg, Sr.
P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, Jr.
P: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Sr.
P: Emily Needham, St. James, Sr.
C: Emily Darby, St. James, Sr.
IF: Madison Brooks, Childersburg, Jr.
IF: Riley Dunnam, Mobile Chr., Sr.
IF: Meg Fountain, T.R. Miller, Sr.
IF: Hanna Kimbrell, Winfield, So.
OF: Imani Brothers, Thomasville, Jr.
OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Sr.
OF: Molly Wright, Mars Hill Bible, So.
UT: Cat Schreiber, Madison Aca., Jr.
UT: Tatiana Shuford, St. James, Sr.
DH: Addison Holcomb, Colbert Heights, So.
DH: Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg, Fr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Makayla Brackett, Ohatchee, Jr.
P: Makayli Davis, Colbert Co., Jr.
P: Willa Simmons, Winfield, Sr.
P: Isabelle Warrick, Alabama Chr., Sr.
C: Hallie Holland, Colbert Co., Jr.
IF: Alona Davis, Rogers, Sr.
IF: Maggie Nail, Holly Pond, Jr.
IF: Alivia Watkins, Locust Fork, Sr.
IF: Mya Western, Madison Aca., Jr.
OF: Hailey Padgett, Mobile Chr., Sr.
OF: Ava Stanford, St. James, Sr.
OF: Bryer Thompson, Randolph Co., 7th
UT: Mardie Carpenter, Thomasville, Sr.
UT: Josi Jones, Hanceville, So.
DH: Emmaline Hartzog, Lee-Scott, Sr.
DH: Chloe Joyner, Wicksburg, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Railey Langford, Lee-Scott, Jr.
P: MJ Woodfin, Elkmont, Jr.
C: Makenzie Gartman, Cottage Hill, Sr.
C: Hannah Parmer, Randolph Co., Fr.
IF: Tylaya Lingo, Wicksburg, Sr.
IF: Raina Zackery, Saks, Sr.
OF: Raelea Guy, Carbon Hill, Sr.
OF: Evie Stephenson, Madison Aca., 8th
UT: Madyson Snedigar, Beulah, Sr.
UT: Olivia Stegall, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
DH: Kaitlyn Hudson, St. James, Sr.
DH: Brianna Totty, Lee-Scott, Sr.
Class 2A
Player of the year
Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long
Pitcher of the year
Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend
Hitter of the year
Madeline Flammia, Pisgah
Coach of the year
Ethan Deal, Zion Chapel
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend, So.
P: Sydney Boothe, Zion Chapel, Jr.
P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern-Blount, Sr.
P: Haylie Lee, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
C: Laney Saucer, J.U. Blacksher, So.
IF: Braylee King, West End-Walnut Grove, Jr.
IF: Jemma Moore, Belgreen, So.
IF: Kaleigh Roberts, North Sand Mountain, Fr.
IF: Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, Sr.
OF: Emma Sue Collins, Lamar Co., So.
OF: Ali Kelly, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Savannah Sims, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
UT: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Sr.
UT: Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
DH: Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long, So.
DH: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Riley Bannin, Zion Chapel, Sr.
P: Alissa Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
P: Emma Franklin, West End-Walnut Grove, 8th
P: Bailey Phillips, Sumiton Chr., Jr.
C: Calli Corley, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
IF: Campbell Barron, Pisgah, Jr.
IF: Leigha Carder, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
IF: Chasty Garrison, Winston Co., Sr.
IF: Briley Miller, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
OF: Lydia Carter, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
OF: Aubree Cromer, Pleasant Valley, So.
OF: Reiley Williamson, Winston Co., Sr.
UT: Liliana Cassidy, Southeastern-Blount, So.
UT: Liddy Falkner, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.
DH: Kaylee Crawford, Sulligent, Sr.
DH: Emma Sipsy, Sand Rock, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Lori Jones, Pisgah, 7th
P: Caroline Southerlin, Reeltown, 7th
C: Bella Falkner, West End-Walnut Grove, Fr.
C: Lily Slayton, Falkville, 8th
IF: Lynley Butts, Lamar Co., Jr.
IF: Addie Mae Habbard, Geneva Co., Jr.
OF: Haylie Brown, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Allie Williams, Washington Co., Fr.
UT: Marissa Adams, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
UT: Brinley Chisenall, Pisgah, Sr.
DH: Camryn Brown, Pike Liberal Arts, So.
DH: Briley Caperton, Pisgah, Jr.
Class 1A
Player of the year
Allyx Williamson, Kinston
Pitcher of the year
Lilli Sumblin, Kinston
Hitter of the year
Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg
Coach of the year
Andy Norris, Kinston
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Georgiana Kavich, Waterloo, Sr.
P: Paige Musso, Florala, 8th
P: McKenzie Smith, Leroy, Jr.
P: Lilli Sumblin, Kinston, Jr.
C: Sadie Primm, Billingsley, Sr.
IF: Hannah Howard, Leroy, Jr.
IF: Mollie Kayte Smith, Maplesville, So.
IF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, Jr.
IF: Railey Williams, Woodland, So.
OF: Payten Herron, Hackleburg, Jr.
OF: Alyssa McKinney, Lynn, Sr.
OF: Allyx Williamson, Kinston, So.
UT: Alex Grimes, Brantley, So.
UT: Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg, So.
DH: Addyson Butler, Athens Bible, Sr.
DH: Bryleigh Butler, Hackleburg, Fr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Rylee Hill, Berry, So.
P: Lauren Norris, Kinston, Jr.
P: Laine Steward, Hackleburg, Sr.
P: Miklytn Troxtel, Ider, Sr.
C: Maggie Jarrett, Spring Garden, Sr.
IF: Eva Gates, Skyline, Fr.
IF: Jaden McGee, Maplesville, Jr.
IF: Lilly Vold, Pickens Aca., Sr.
IF: Maddie Williamson, Kinston, Jr.
OF: Emma Elsberry, Woodland, Jr.
OF: Hadley Epps, Skyline, Fr.
OF: Layla Ingram, Spring Garden, Sr.
UT: Lilly Doggette, Millry, Jr.
UT: Addie Pollard, Waterloo, Jr.
DH: Carson Browning, Hackleburg, Sr.
DH: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, Sr.
P: Kennedy Reed, Maplesville, Jr.
C: Camdyn Norris, Kinston, Jr.
C: Alyssa Taylor, Woodland, Fr.
IF: Helena Ingram, Spring Garden, Sr.
IF: Marley Kay Kilcrease, Brantley, So.
OF: Mariah Barnes, Leroy, Sr.
OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Sr.
UT: Hannah Crowe, Maplesville, Jr.
UT: Kamylia Talley, Maplesville, So.
DH: Liz Baugh, Leroy, So.
DH: Brooklyn Butler, Hackleburg, Jr.
AISA
Player of the year
Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep
Pitcher of the year
Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep
Hitter of the year
Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Aca.
Coach of the year
David Pair, Abbeville Chr.
ALL-STATE
P: Addie Hicks, Clarke Prep, So.
P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood, Sr.
P: KG Taylor, Hooper, Sr.
P: Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep, Jr.
C: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper, Sr.
IF: Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep, So.
IF: Alli Kate Causey, Abbeville Chr., Fr.
IF: Allie Paschal, Chambers Aca., Jr.
IF: Katelee Sikes, Patrician, So.
OF: Cassie Braddy, Abbeville Chr., So.
OF: Haylee Coleman, Edgewood, So.
OF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Aca., Sr.
UT: Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Aca., Sr.
UT: Jade Taylor, Hooper, Fr.
DH: Mallry Coody, Patrician, Jr.
DH: Carson Cox, Bessemer Aca., Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Payton Earl, Chambers Aca., 8th
P: Brooke Horn, Crenshaw Chr., So.
C: Drue Flint, Clarke Prep, Jr.
IF: Gabby Coleman, Chambers Aca., Sr.
IF: Madison Holley, Crenshaw Chr., Jr.
OF: Avery White, Edgewood, Sr.
UT: Gracie Dice, North River, Sr.
UT: Laney Wilson, Cornerstone-Columbiana, Fr.
DH: Makayla Allen, Cornerstone-Columbiana, Jr.
DH: Caroline Rhea, Bessemer Aca., Jr.
The Mr. Baseball Award winner and the Super All-State teams were named June 8 at the annual ASWA convention and awards banquet at Jacksonville State.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams. The committee also determines the winner of a variety of annual honors including the annual Mr. Baseball Award, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
