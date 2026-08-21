Every 2026 Alabama High School Football Score: Week 1
Need a score this fall? It'll be here.
High school football scores for the entire state of Alabama will all appear in one place during the 2026-27 academic year, on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site — right here — giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks.
Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles each and every score, for every game in the state. Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
For live scores, state and nationally, check out Scorebook Live on High Schools On SI
The ASWA also oversees the weekly state high school football rankings, which look a little different as the Alabama High School Athletic Association approved a new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.
Week 1 (Aug. 27-28)
Thursday's Games (Will be updated with final results)
Brantley at Luverne
Clay-Chalkville at Thompson
Dale Co. at Houston Aca.
Fairfield at Jackson-Olin
Helena at Moody
Hoover at Opelika
Jemison-Huntsville at Huntsville
Kinston at Geneva Co.
Pickens Aca. at Pickens Co.
Pinson Valley at Pleasant Grove
Rogers at St. John Paul II
Selma at Southside-Selma
Smiths Station at Julian
Southside-Gadsden at Hokes Bluff
Thorsby at Billingsley
Opening Week (Aug. 20-22)
Thursday's Scores
(Jamborees not included)
American Chr. 28, Northridge 14
Carroll-Ozark 31, Rehobeth 24
Childersburg 35, B.B. Comer 6
Cleburne Co. 21, Etowah 0
Cleveland 37, Susan Moore 0
Cordova 48, Oakman 7
Gaston 36, Spring Garden 12
Greenville 44, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20
Hope-Oxford 48, Donoho 7
Huffman 41, Hazel Green 3
Ider 34, Valley Head 0
Lexington 20, Lauderdale Co. 19
Lincoln 36, Talladega 29
Ramsay 35, Jackson-Olin 13
Randolph 47, Pisgah 0
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
St. Clair Co. 34, Gardendale 7
Thompson 41, Central-Phenix City 14
Thorsby 46, Jemison 20
Trinity 26, Bibb Co. 16
Vestavia Hills 32, Parker 14
Wadley 46, Horseshoe Bend 13
Whitesburg Chr. 35, St. John Paul 0
Benjamin Russell at Jemison-Huntsville, ppd. TBA
East Limestone at Ardmore, ppd. to Friday
Elkmont at Tanner, ppd. to Friday
North Jackson at Grissom, suspended to Week 11
Friday's Scores
Abbeville Chr. 31, FAMU DRS (Fla.) 18
Addison 48, Winston Co. 0
Albertville 20, Paul Bryant 13
Aliceville 39, Pickens Co. 0
Appalachian 43, Locust Fork 20
Arab 14, Guntersville 0
Ardmore 27, East Limestone 26
Ashford 47, Houston Co. 0
Ashville 19, Springville 18
Athens 28, West Morgan 6
Baldwin Co. 40, B.C. Rain 22
Bayshore Chr. 14, Fruitdale 6
Bessemer Aca. 33, Edgewood 22
Bessemer City 31, Pell City 14
Beulah 47, LaFayette 31
Blountstown (Fla.) 49, Ariton 14
Boaz 21, Cullman 14
Brantley 48, Pike Liberal Arts 27
Briarwood 35, Moody 7
Brilliant 32, Phillips-Bear Creek 0
Brookwood (Ga.) 30, Northside Methodist 7
Buckhorn 23, Decatur 20 (OT)
Bullock Co. 20, W.S. Neal 10
Calera 24, Wenonah 14
Carbon Hill 59, Hanceville 28
Carver-Montgomery 44, Julian 0
Catholic-Montgomery 19, Eufaula 8
Cedar Bluff 20, West End-Walnut Grove 15
Central-Coosa 18, Fayetteville 12
Central-Hayneville 36, Notasulga 10
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Center Point 0
Cherokee 34, Tharptown 26
Choctaw Co. 50, Sumter Central 6
Citronelle 22, Jackson 13
Clarke Co. 29, Washington Co. 0
Clarke Prep 53, Sparta 8
Clay-Chalkville 29, Creekside (Ga.) 20
Clements 47, Shoals Chr. 16
Colbert Co. 58, Colbert Heights 12
Collinsville 24, Sylvania 8
Corner 42, Dora 0
Cottage Hill 53, Millry 0
Cottonwood 40, Valwood (Ga.) 21
Crossville 24, Asbury 14
Curry 42, Meek 14
Dadeville 46, St. James 13
Dale Co. 41, G.W. Long 14
Dallas Co. 40, Breakthrough Charter 8
Dothan 35, Bay (Fla.) 28
Elmore Co. 44, Chilton Co. 29
Enterprise 40, Pike Road 38
Escambia Co. 60, Elberta 0
Fairfield 34, Midfield 8
Fairview 27, West Point 19
Flomaton 30, Sweet Water 0
Florala 35, Georgiana 19
Florence 45, Pinson Valley 0
Francis Marion at Ellwood, ppd. Saturday
Fyffe 21, Central-Clay Co. 20 (OT)
Geneva 34, Geneva Co. 28
Geraldine 54, Anniston 6
Glencoe 35, Hayden 8
Glenwood 7, Lee-Scott 0
Gordo 33, Fayette Co. 27
Gulf Shores 30, Parkland Aca. (Miss.) 21
Hale Co. 42, Berry 22
Haleyville 42, Sheffield 7
Haralson Co. (Ga.) 40, Sardis 0
Hartselle 35, Bob Jones 6
Hatton 27, Brooks 20
Headland 41, Abbeville 6
Hewitt-Trussville 56, Auburn 42
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 64, Tuscaloosa Co. 0
Holly Pond 20, J.B. Pennington 0
Holmes Co. (Fla.) 49, Fort Dale Aca. 10
Holt 42, R.C. Hatch 0
Holy Spirit 35, Waterloo 0
Homewood 31, John Carroll 14
Hooper 47, Jackson Aca. 6
Hoover 14, Muscle Shoals 8
Hubbertville 28, University Charter 22
J.U. Blacksher 3, Marengo 0
Jackson Prep (Miss.) 42, UMS-Wright 35
Jacksonville 34, Piedmont 8
James Clemens 45, Austin 24
Jasper 28, Huntsville 14
Kinston 37, Zion Chapel 6
Lamar Co. 20, South Lamar 14
Lawrence Co. 34, East Lawrence 12
LeFlore 22, Robertsdale 16
Linden 30, Excel 8
Lindsay Lane 21, Brindlee Mountain 6
Loachapoka 40, Lanett 20
Luverne 52, Pike Co. 14
Madison Co. 49, Westminster-Huntsville 14
Marbury 35, Shelby Co. 6
Mars Hill Bible 24, Madison Aca. 21
McAdory 51, Lee-Huntsville 6
McGill-Toolen 52, Foley 35
Mobile Chr. 36, McIntosh 0
Montevallo 33, Tarrant 7
Montgomery Aca. 34, Tallassee 0
Morgan Aca. 46, Crenshaw Chr. 6
Mortimer Jordan 41, Fultondale 0
Mountain Brook 60, Hueytown 18
New Hope 23, Ohatchee 16 (OT)
North Sand Mountain 23, Southeastern-Blount 7
Northside (Ga.) 29, Smiths Station 6
Northside 49, Winfield 27
Oak Grove 41, Alabama Chr. 30
Oneonta 42, Pleasant Grove 41
Opp 36, New Brockton 12
Orange Beach 24, T.R. Miller 14
Oxford 56, Gadsden City 28
Pace (Fla.) 41, Fairhope 0
Park Crossing 21, Woodlawn 8
Patrician 30, Chambers Aca. 28
Pelham 45, Oak Mountain 38
Pickens Aca. 40, Vina 0
Pierce County (Ga.) 55. Coosa Christian 0
Plainview 31, Good Hope 24
Pleasant Valley 26, White Plains 7
Prattville 49, Niceville (Fla.) 7
Prattville Chr. 47, Goshen 0
Priceville 46, Brewer 0
Red Bay 36, Phil Campbell 20
Reeltown 27, Beauregard 0
Russell Co. 55, BTW-Tuskegee 7
Russellville 28, Deshler 27
Saraland 33, Mary Montgomery 14
Satsuma 44, Chickasaw 20
Scottsboro 20, Fort Payne 14
Selma 62, Carver-Birmingham 0
Shades Valley 20, JAG 7
Sipsey Valley 48, Marion Co. 12
Snook 23, Christian Collegiate (Miss.) 6
Southside-Gadsden 30, Chelsea 7
Spain Park 17, Sparkman 13
St. Paul's 58, Alma Bryant 28
Sylacauga 35, Holtville 7
Tanner 33, Elkmont 0
Theodore 37, Davidson 20
Thomasville 22, Leroy 21
Tuscaloosa Aca. 33, Sulligent 12
Victory Chr. 43, Ragland 21
Vinemont 48, Falkville 0
Walter Wellborn 53, Weaver 0
Wetumpka 19, Andalusia 0
Wicksburg 25, Elba 16
Wilcox Central 22, J.F. Shields 12
Williamson 33, Baker 0
Winterboro 28, Vincent 15
Woodland 28, Randolph Co. 14
Woodville 48, Belgreen 8
Saturday's Games
Battle Ground Aca. (Tenn.) 41, St. Michael 18
Columbia 41, Greensboro 14
Francis Marion 30, Ellwood 8
Vigor 28, Blount 7
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral