Every 2026 Alabama High School Football Score: Week 1

Need a score this fall? It'll be here.

High school football scores for the entire state of Alabama will all appear in one place during the 2026-27 academic year, on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site — right here — giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks.

Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles each and every score, for every game in the state. Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

For live scores, state and nationally, check out Scorebook Live on High Schools On SI

The ASWA also oversees the weekly state high school football rankings, which look a little different as the Alabama High School Athletic Association approved a new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.

Week 1 (Aug. 27-28) Thursday's Games (Will be updated with final results)

Brantley at Luverne

Clay-Chalkville at Thompson

Dale Co. at Houston Aca.

Fairfield at Jackson-Olin

Helena at Moody

Hoover at Opelika

Jemison-Huntsville at Huntsville

Kinston at Geneva Co.

Pickens Aca. at Pickens Co.

Pinson Valley at Pleasant Grove

Rogers at St. John Paul II

Selma at Southside-Selma

Smiths Station at Julian

Southside-Gadsden at Hokes Bluff

Thorsby at Billingsley

Opening Week (Aug. 20-22) Thursday's Scores

(Jamborees not included)

American Chr. 28, Northridge 14

Carroll-Ozark 31, Rehobeth 24

Childersburg 35, B.B. Comer 6

Cleburne Co. 21, Etowah 0

Cleveland 37, Susan Moore 0

Cordova 48, Oakman 7

Gaston 36, Spring Garden 12

Greenville 44, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20

Hope-Oxford 48, Donoho 7

Huffman 41, Hazel Green 3

Ider 34, Valley Head 0

Lexington 20, Lauderdale Co. 19

Lincoln 36, Talladega 29

Ramsay 35, Jackson-Olin 13

Randolph 47, Pisgah 0

Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15

St. Clair Co. 34, Gardendale 7

Thompson 41, Central-Phenix City 14

Thorsby 46, Jemison 20

Trinity 26, Bibb Co. 16

Vestavia Hills 32, Parker 14

Wadley 46, Horseshoe Bend 13

Whitesburg Chr. 35, St. John Paul 0



Benjamin Russell at Jemison-Huntsville, ppd. TBA

East Limestone at Ardmore, ppd. to Friday

Elkmont at Tanner, ppd. to Friday

North Jackson at Grissom, suspended to Week 11



Friday's Scores

Abbeville Chr. 31, FAMU DRS (Fla.) 18

Addison 48, Winston Co. 0

Albertville 20, Paul Bryant 13

Aliceville 39, Pickens Co. 0

Appalachian 43, Locust Fork 20

Arab 14, Guntersville 0

Ardmore 27, East Limestone 26

Ashford 47, Houston Co. 0

Ashville 19, Springville 18

Athens 28, West Morgan 6

Baldwin Co. 40, B.C. Rain 22

Bayshore Chr. 14, Fruitdale 6

Bessemer Aca. 33, Edgewood 22

Bessemer City 31, Pell City 14

Beulah 47, LaFayette 31

Blountstown (Fla.) 49, Ariton 14

Boaz 21, Cullman 14

Brantley 48, Pike Liberal Arts 27

Briarwood 35, Moody 7

Brilliant 32, Phillips-Bear Creek 0

Brookwood (Ga.) 30, Northside Methodist 7

Buckhorn 23, Decatur 20 (OT)

Bullock Co. 20, W.S. Neal 10

Calera 24, Wenonah 14

Carbon Hill 59, Hanceville 28

Carver-Montgomery 44, Julian 0

Catholic-Montgomery 19, Eufaula 8

Cedar Bluff 20, West End-Walnut Grove 15

Central-Coosa 18, Fayetteville 12

Central-Hayneville 36, Notasulga 10

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Center Point 0

Cherokee 34, Tharptown 26

Choctaw Co. 50, Sumter Central 6

Citronelle 22, Jackson 13

Clarke Co. 29, Washington Co. 0

Clarke Prep 53, Sparta 8

Clay-Chalkville 29, Creekside (Ga.) 20

Clements 47, Shoals Chr. 16

Colbert Co. 58, Colbert Heights 12

Collinsville 24, Sylvania 8

Corner 42, Dora 0

Cottage Hill 53, Millry 0

Cottonwood 40, Valwood (Ga.) 21

Crossville 24, Asbury 14

Curry 42, Meek 14

Dadeville 46, St. James 13

Dale Co. 41, G.W. Long 14

Dallas Co. 40, Breakthrough Charter 8

Dothan 35, Bay (Fla.) 28

Elmore Co. 44, Chilton Co. 29

Enterprise 40, Pike Road 38

Escambia Co. 60, Elberta 0

Fairfield 34, Midfield 8

Fairview 27, West Point 19

Flomaton 30, Sweet Water 0

Florala 35, Georgiana 19

Florence 45, Pinson Valley 0

Francis Marion at Ellwood, ppd. Saturday

Fyffe 21, Central-Clay Co. 20 (OT)

Geneva 34, Geneva Co. 28

Geraldine 54, Anniston 6

Glencoe 35, Hayden 8

Glenwood 7, Lee-Scott 0

Gordo 33, Fayette Co. 27

Gulf Shores 30, Parkland Aca. (Miss.) 21

Hale Co. 42, Berry 22

Haleyville 42, Sheffield 7

Haralson Co. (Ga.) 40, Sardis 0

Hartselle 35, Bob Jones 6

Hatton 27, Brooks 20

Headland 41, Abbeville 6

Hewitt-Trussville 56, Auburn 42

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 64, Tuscaloosa Co. 0

Holly Pond 20, J.B. Pennington 0

Holmes Co. (Fla.) 49, Fort Dale Aca. 10

Holt 42, R.C. Hatch 0

Holy Spirit 35, Waterloo 0

Homewood 31, John Carroll 14

Hooper 47, Jackson Aca. 6

Hoover 14, Muscle Shoals 8

Hubbertville 28, University Charter 22

J.U. Blacksher 3, Marengo 0

Jackson Prep (Miss.) 42, UMS-Wright 35

Jacksonville 34, Piedmont 8

James Clemens 45, Austin 24

Jasper 28, Huntsville 14

Kinston 37, Zion Chapel 6

Lamar Co. 20, South Lamar 14

Lawrence Co. 34, East Lawrence 12

LeFlore 22, Robertsdale 16

Linden 30, Excel 8

Lindsay Lane 21, Brindlee Mountain 6

Loachapoka 40, Lanett 20

Luverne 52, Pike Co. 14

Madison Co. 49, Westminster-Huntsville 14

Marbury 35, Shelby Co. 6

Mars Hill Bible 24, Madison Aca. 21

McAdory 51, Lee-Huntsville 6

McGill-Toolen 52, Foley 35

Mobile Chr. 36, McIntosh 0

Montevallo 33, Tarrant 7

Montgomery Aca. 34, Tallassee 0

Morgan Aca. 46, Crenshaw Chr. 6

Mortimer Jordan 41, Fultondale 0

Mountain Brook 60, Hueytown 18

New Hope 23, Ohatchee 16 (OT)

North Sand Mountain 23, Southeastern-Blount 7

Northside (Ga.) 29, Smiths Station 6

Northside 49, Winfield 27

Oak Grove 41, Alabama Chr. 30

Oneonta 42, Pleasant Grove 41

Opp 36, New Brockton 12

Orange Beach 24, T.R. Miller 14

Oxford 56, Gadsden City 28

Pace (Fla.) 41, Fairhope 0

Park Crossing 21, Woodlawn 8

Patrician 30, Chambers Aca. 28

Pelham 45, Oak Mountain 38

Pickens Aca. 40, Vina 0

Pierce County (Ga.) 55. Coosa Christian 0

Plainview 31, Good Hope 24

Pleasant Valley 26, White Plains 7

Prattville 49, Niceville (Fla.) 7

Prattville Chr. 47, Goshen 0

Priceville 46, Brewer 0

Red Bay 36, Phil Campbell 20

Reeltown 27, Beauregard 0

Russell Co. 55, BTW-Tuskegee 7

Russellville 28, Deshler 27

Saraland 33, Mary Montgomery 14

Satsuma 44, Chickasaw 20

Scottsboro 20, Fort Payne 14

Selma 62, Carver-Birmingham 0

Shades Valley 20, JAG 7

Sipsey Valley 48, Marion Co. 12

Snook 23, Christian Collegiate (Miss.) 6

Southside-Gadsden 30, Chelsea 7

Spain Park 17, Sparkman 13

St. Paul's 58, Alma Bryant 28

Sylacauga 35, Holtville 7

Tanner 33, Elkmont 0

Theodore 37, Davidson 20

Thomasville 22, Leroy 21

Tuscaloosa Aca. 33, Sulligent 12

Victory Chr. 43, Ragland 21

Vinemont 48, Falkville 0

Walter Wellborn 53, Weaver 0

Wetumpka 19, Andalusia 0

Wicksburg 25, Elba 16

Wilcox Central 22, J.F. Shields 12

Williamson 33, Baker 0

Winterboro 28, Vincent 15

Woodland 28, Randolph Co. 14

Woodville 48, Belgreen 8



Saturday's Games

Battle Ground Aca. (Tenn.) 41, St. Michael 18

Columbia 41, Greensboro 14

Francis Marion 30, Ellwood 8

Vigor 28, Blount 7

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

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