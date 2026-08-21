2026 Alabama High School Football Scores: Every Game, Final Result
Need a score this fall? It'll be here.
High school football scores for the entire state of Alabama will all appear in one place during the 2026-27 academic year, on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site — right here — giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks.
Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles each and every score, for every game in the state.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ASWA also oversees the weekly state high school football rankings, which look a little different as the Alabama High School Athletic Association approved a new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.
Opening Week (Aug. 20-220)
Thursday's Scores
(Jamborees not included)
American Chr. 28, Northridge 14
Carroll-Ozark 31, Rehobeth 24
Childersburg 35, B.B. Comer 6
Cleburne Co. 21, Etowah 0
Cleveland 37, Susan Moore 0
Cordova 48, Oakman 7
Gaston 36, Spring Garden 12
Greenville 44, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20
Hope-Oxford 48, Donoho 7
Huffman 41, Hazel Green 3
Ider 34, Valley Head 0
Lexington 20, Lauderdale Co. 19
Lincoln 36, Talladega 29
Ramsay 35, Jackson-Olin 13
Randolph 47, Pisgah 0
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
St. Clair Co. 34, Gardendale 7
Thompson 41, Central-Phenix City 14
Thorsby 46, Jemison 20
Trinity 26, Bibb Co. 16
Vestavia Hills 32, Parker 14
Wadley 46, Horseshoe Bend 13
Whitesburg Chr. 35, St. John Paul 0
Benjamin Russell at Jemison-Huntsville, ppd. TBA
East Limestone at Ardmore, ppd. to Friday
Elkmont at Tanner, ppd. to Friday
North Jackson at Grissom, suspended to Week 11
Friday's Games
157 games are scheduled
Saturday's Games
Battle Ground Aca. (Tenn.) at St. Michael
Greensboro at Columbia
Vigor at Blount
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral