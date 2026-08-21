2026 Alabama High School Football Scores: Every Game, Final Result

Need a score this fall? It'll be here.

High school football scores for the entire state of Alabama will all appear in one place during the 2026-27 academic year, on the Alabama Sports Writers Association site — right here — giving fans a quick way to look up results from previous weeks.

Look for regular updates each weekend as the ASWA compiles each and every score, for every game in the state.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The ASWA also oversees the weekly state high school football rankings, which look a little different as the Alabama High School Athletic Association approved a new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.

Opening Week (Aug. 20-220) Thursday's Scores

(Jamborees not included)

American Chr. 28, Northridge 14

Carroll-Ozark 31, Rehobeth 24

Childersburg 35, B.B. Comer 6

Cleburne Co. 21, Etowah 0

Cleveland 37, Susan Moore 0

Cordova 48, Oakman 7

Gaston 36, Spring Garden 12

Greenville 44, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20

Hope-Oxford 48, Donoho 7

Huffman 41, Hazel Green 3

Ider 34, Valley Head 0

Lexington 20, Lauderdale Co. 19

Lincoln 36, Talladega 29

Ramsay 35, Jackson-Olin 13

Randolph 47, Pisgah 0

Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15

St. Clair Co. 34, Gardendale 7

Thompson 41, Central-Phenix City 14

Thorsby 46, Jemison 20

Trinity 26, Bibb Co. 16

Vestavia Hills 32, Parker 14

Wadley 46, Horseshoe Bend 13

Whitesburg Chr. 35, St. John Paul 0



Benjamin Russell at Jemison-Huntsville, ppd. TBA

East Limestone at Ardmore, ppd. to Friday

Elkmont at Tanner, ppd. to Friday

North Jackson at Grissom, suspended to Week 11



Friday's Games

157 games are scheduled



Saturday's Games

Battle Ground Aca. (Tenn.) at St. Michael

Greensboro at Columbia

Vigor at Blount

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

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