Alabama High School 2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Named
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Spring Garden’s Ace Austin and Hoover’s DeWayne Brown won the state’s premiere high school basketball awards Thursday afternoon. Brown was named Mr. Basketball and Austin was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin, an Alabama Crimson Tide signee, is the first two-time Miss Basketball, an award that began in 1988. Before Austin, there were just two previous underclassmen to win, but neither won again as a senior.
There have been five repeat Mr. Basketball winners, the most recently being J.D. Davison of Calhoun in 2020-21. Brown is the first Mr. Basketball from the Bucs, who have three previous Miss Basketball winners.
Brown, a Tennessee signee, averaged 15 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, helping Hoover win a third straight Class 7A championship and complete an unbeaten season.
Austin finished with averages of 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists, leading Spring Garden to a third straight Class 1A title.
The awards are sponsored by ALFA Insurance and were awarded at a banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. Other winners named:
Super All-State
Top 5 players regardless of classification
Girls
Ace Austin, Spring Garden (Miss Basketball)
Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing
Lani Smallwood, Albertville
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co.
Boys
DeWayne Brown, Hoover (Mr. Basketball)
J.D. Gossett, Huntsville
Salim London, Hoover
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
Austin Coner, Pinson Valley
Girls Player of the year
7A: Lani Smallwood, Albertville
6A: Saniya Jackson, Park Crossing
5A: Samarian Franklin, Wenonah
4A: Ava McSwain, Good Hope
3A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
2A: Campbell Barron, Pisgah
1A: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
AISA: Shalexia Little, Springwood
Boys Player of the Year
7A: DeWayne Brown, Hoover
6A: Austin Coner, Pinson Valley
5A: EJ King, Russellville
4A: Milton Jones Jr., Fairfield
3A: Skyler Stovall, Montgomery Academy
2A: Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy
1A: Jayden Parks, Brantley
AISA: Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross
Hoover was the sixth school to have had players win both Mr. and Miss Basketball, joining Butler, Huffman, Jeff Davis, Midfield and Ramsay. Brown is the first Mr. Basketball to have signed with Tennessee.
Spring Garden’s Ace Austin is the ninth Miss Basketball to have signed with Alabama.
Austin, Brown and Mars Hill’s Belle Hill were repeats from last year’s Super All-State selections. Austin and Hill are three-time players of the year, the 17th and 18th in ASWA All-State history.
With Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy has its 10th all-time state player of the year (six boys, four girls). That tied Midfield for the most in ASWA All-State history. With Brown and Salim London, Hoover had two Super All-State players. The last boys team with two was 2013 Wenonah. The last girls team with two was 2022 Hoover.
Overall, Hoover has had 16 Super All-State players (13 girls, three boys), the most in ASWA history. Second is Butler with 12 (seven girls, five boys).
Saniya Jackson was the first Super All-State basketball player in Park Crossing history.
Miss Basketball Award Winners
2025: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
2024: Ace Austin, Spring Garden
2023: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
2022: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
2021: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
2020: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
2019: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
2018: Zipporah Broughton, Lee-Montgomery
2017: Bianca Jackson, Brewbaker Tech
2016: Jasmine Walker, Jeff Davis
2015: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville
2014: Shakayla Thomas, Sylacauga
2013: Marqu’es Webb, Hoover
2012: Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones
2011: Hayden Hamby, West Morgan
2010: Kaneisha Horn, Ramsay
2009: Jala Harris, Bob Jones
2008: Courtney Jones, Midfield
2007: Katherine Graham, Ramsay
2006: Shanavia Dowdell, Calera
2005: Whitney Boddie, Florence
2004: Starr Orr, Speake
2003: Sidney Spencer, Hoover
2002: Kate Mastin, Boaz
2001: Donyel Wheeler, Huffman
2000: Natasha Thomas, Lawrence Co.
1999: Tasheika Morris, Butler
1998: Gwen Jackson, Eufaula
1997: April Nance, Butler
1996: Nicole Carruth, Sulligent
1995: Heather Mayes, Fyffe
1994: Pam Duncan, Carrollton
1993: Leah Monteith, Cherokee Co.
1992: Yolanda Watkins, Decatur
1991: Tonya Tice, Hamilton
1990: Karen Killen, Mars Hill Bible
1989: Leslie Claybrook, St. James
1988: Jeaniece Slater, Hartselle
Mr. Basketball Award winners
2025: DeWayne Brown, Hoover
2024: Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
2023: Labaron Philon, Baker
2022: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
2021: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2017: John Petty, Jemison-Huntsville
2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson
2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore
2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.
2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah
2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery
2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.
2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude
2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis
2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount
2001: Chris White, Grissom
2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg
1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom
1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright
1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka
1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis
1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis
1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville
1993: Howard Pride, Butler
1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar
1991: Victor Newman, Houston Academy
1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn
1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope
1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay
1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley
1986: Larry Rembert, Keith
1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport
1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield
1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham