Enterprise State Slugger Wins ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year
Enterprise State baseball standout Jabe Boroff has been selected the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2025 Community College Athlete of the Year. Boroff enjoyed a stellar sophomore season at Enterprise State and has signed to continue his college career at Troy University.
Boroff was selected from a group of notable candidates, including Airyonna Weaver of Spring Hill College (volleyball), Aleksei Kolesnikov of Montevallo (swimming), Emilio Cazares of the University of Mobile (soccer) and Alexa Milliam of West Alabama (tennis).
He will be presented his award at the annual ASWA awards banquet on Sunday, June 8, at Jacksonville State University.
“I’m really excited,” Boroff said of the honor. “I have absolutely loved it here. The coaches gave me a really good opportunity. I tore my UCL the end of junior year in high school, and a lot of schools passed up on me and didn't really give me a shot. But Coach (Sam) Frichter and Coach (Cam) Williams, they gave me a really good opportunity. The camaraderie there is nothing like I've ever been around. I met some of my best friends there. I mean, it honestly was probably the best two years of my life going there.”
This season, Boroff, a native of Pike Road, batted .452 with 20 home runs, 62 runs batted in, 68 runs scored and five stolen bases on a team that posted a 34-16 overall record.
“He's had an impact since he got in our program,” Frichter said. “He's a back-to-back, triple crown player in our conference. Two years in a row he’s led our conference in home runs, RBI and average. Most importantly, he’s an outstanding person. He never put himself above others.
“Obviously, offensively, he's a rare combo that you don't see much in today's game anymore. He's a hitter first, and then the power. Hitting 20 home runs is a lot of home runs, so it shows power, but, he's also hit for a high average both years. He's had more walks than strikeouts both seasons. Up until the end of the season, I think he had more home runs than he did strikeouts.”
The Major League Draft is also a possibility for Boroff, Frichter said, noting Boroff will take part in a Kansas City Royals pre-draft camp with other team camps also possible.
The Community College Athlete of the Year honor is one he will carry with him, regardless of where he finds himself in the future.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I think that's a really big honor. There's a lot of athletes, a lot of great athletes in Alabama. I'm just fortunate to have had a good year. I think what means more than anything though, is it’s just because of my teammates and the people that surrounded me.”
By Tommy Hicks, Special to the Alabama Sports Writers Association
ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year
2025 Jabe Boroff
2024 Sheldon Williams
2023 Kade Snell
2022 Felicity Frame
2020 Hayden Carner
2019 Imari Martin
2018 Demarkus Lampley
2017 Cierra Johnson
2016 Jackson Hesterlee
2015 Courtney Shields
2014 Rachel Ragland
2013 Courtney Shields
2012 John Michael O'Toole
2011 Sean Hiller
2010 Sarah Weldemann
2009 Wes Cook
2008 Zach Primavera
2007 Jennifer Sexton
2006 Cory Cooperwood
2005 Will Ginn
2004 Blair Potter
2003 Jean Felix
2002 Daniel Hill
2001 Rodney Blas
2000 Becky Stone
1999 Justin Shelwood
1998 Stacey Breeding
1997 Jerome Young
1996 Adrian Pledger
1995 Ricky Collins
1994 Andrew Hunter Harris
1993 Al Dillar
1992 Jana Simmons
1991 Leonard White