Former ASWA President, legendary Auburn reporter Phillip Marshall dies at 76

Phillip Marshall, who served as the president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association from 1982-84, won many of that organization's biggest awards, and became synonymous with Auburn athletics with his years of covering the Tigers as a writer and columnist, died Friday. He was 76.

The two-time Alabama Sports Writer of the Year, and winner of more than 30 statewide writing awards, Marshall was one of the most renowned reporters and writers in the Southeast. Among the news outlets he wrote for including the Huntsville News, Birmingham Post-Herald, Tuscaloosa News, Decatur Daily, Montgomery Advertiser and Huntsville Times, serving as sports editor at the latter three.

Most recently he had been writing for the 247Sports outlet, Auburn Undercover, which announced his passing Friday evening. The cause of death was not included.

Phillip was the son of preeminent Alabama sports journalist Benny Marshall, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1982. In 2022, the father and son were together named to the ASWA’s 50 Legends — just one of three multi-generational pairings.

Some of the reaction former athletes, coaches, officials and journalists :

Gabe Cross (former baseball player): "Heartbroken to hear about PhillipMarshall passing. He was the first person to interview me after I signed to play football for Auburn. He was a friend from that moment. Amazing writer-loved Auburn-loved covering the men and women who played and coached at Auburn."

Bruce Pearl: "Legendary Auburn sportswriter Phillip Marshall passes away. A friend and Auburn Legend! He loved the players and his job Glad he got to see our basketball program become competitive again! May his memory be a blessing."

Hugh Freeze: "Devastated to hear about the passing of PhillipMarshall. He was an Auburn legend and someone I loved getting to know."

Gus Malzahn: "[Kristi] and I are saddened to hear of Phillip’s passing. He was a legend, truly one of a kind. Prayers for his family."

Brandon Marcello: "Phillip Marshall is synonymous with Auburn. I can’t imagine a football season without PMarsh reporting on the Tigers. So good as a reporter, a coach once joked Phillip must have surveillance cameras in the athletics department. RIP to a legend."

Michael Casagrande: "A true legend. Everyone in the business had a Phillip Marshall story. He will be missed."

Jim Dunaway: "I have no memory of Auburn Football coverage without PhillipMarshall in the room.

He was one of those writers that helped make up the fabric of a program. Peace to his friends and family."

Charles Goldberg (per Auburn Undercover): "Phillip helped set the standard for sports reporting in Alabama, carrying on a remarkable family tradition began by his father. We used to joke how long Phillip would write sports after so many stories. My friend did what he loved to the end. Respect."

David Housel to AL.com: “I’d have to say that Benny Marshall and Phillip Marshall were two of the best writers this state has ever seen. Both could turn a phrase. Both could tell a story, but both could capture the heart and the feel of the people involved in the event. With the changes in journalism, it will be a long time — if ever — if we see a writer of his talent and ability to express himself. He covered everyone well, whoever he covered.”

Keith Niebuhr: "I am absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Auburn media legend Phillip Marshall. Incredible person. Legendary reporter. And a great friend."

Kevin Scarbinsky: "Please make these kinds of stories stop. They're coming far too often now. As a newspaper man at the core, they hurt my heart. Phillip was one of a kind. Quick with a smile and a story. A newspaper legacy and legend. He will be missed, but like Mike Bolton, his legacy lives on."

Rest well to an Auburn Legend Phillip Marshall. Very grateful for everything he did for me.



I recorded this clip last October and told the story of how “Mr. Marshall” would review all my articles & teach me about being a journalist when he didn’t have to. A Great person 💪🏾🤝🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/z2jh81fpfr — Phillip Dukes (@DukestheScoop) January 31, 2026