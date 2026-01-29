Alabama Freshman Amari Allen Comparisons on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss a veteran Alabama football player returning for 2026 before diving deeper into yesterday's conversation about Amari Allen comparisons.

The program opens with a Hall of Fame tangent as Eli Manning and Bill Belichick weren't selected as members of the 2026 class. We reset and get going on Alabama content by starting with the news of Jah-Marien Latham's approval for a seventh season with a medical redshirt. Latham hasn't been a game-changer in Tuscaloosa, but has provided a steady presence in multiple defensive positions for the Crimson Tide throughout his tenure. The porgram discusses what his return means for the Bandit position as he's one of the few players with Alabama experience in the room.

We transition from football to basketball as we return to our Amari Allen discussion from yesterday. Fernandez disagreed with Gaither's comparisons of the freshman to a Hall of Fame kind of player, and therefore gave his own perspectives. Fernandez brought four different players to the table and offered the reasons why he sees Allen in them.

The debate carries on and on through the show to no resolution, so it concludes with a third perspective from the voicemail line. Hunter called in and compared Allen to a former Auburn player who had minimal success in the NBA. So who can Allen become? Which player does the athletic wing remind you of?

