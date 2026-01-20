Jackson Running Back EJ Crowell wins Mr. Football Award in Alabama
MONTGOMERY — Jackson running back EJ Crowell was named the state’s Mr. Football on Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Crowell and the state’s best players were honored at a luncheon banquet sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
Crowell’s dominant season ended with more dominance in the Class 4A championship game.
Crowell finished with 2,632 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 209 carries, averaging 12.6 yards per carry and 188 per game for the Aggies. In the 4A title game, the Alabama signee ran 25 times for 304 yards and five touchdowns.
Crowell is the first Mr. Football from Jackson and the 44th overall. Jackson is the 38th school to have a winner.
He signed in December at Alabama and is already enrolled for the spring semester.
Mr. Football
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Super All-State
Top 12 players regardless of school’s classification
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael
Cederian Morgan, Benjamin Russell
Jamison Roberts, Saraland
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Jabarrius Garror, Vigor
Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley
Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City
Sammy Dunn, Vigor
Backs of the Year
7A: Trent Seaborn, Thompson
6A: Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville
5A: Sammy Dunn, Vigor
4A: EJ Crowell, Jackson
3A: Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill Bible
2A: Kylen Johnson, Coosa Christian
1A: Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley
AISA: Ahmod Billins, Abbeville Christian
Linemen of the Year
7A: Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City
6A: Anthony Jones Jr., St. Paul's
5A: Jabarrius Garror, Vigor
4A: Laquon Whisenhunt, Jackson
3A: Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill
2A: Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian
1A: Eli Hubbert, Maplesville
AISA: Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy
Coaches of the Year
7A: Bryan Moore, Opelika
6A: Scott Basden, Muscle Shoals
5A: Seth Parker, Priceville
4A: Jeremy Vines, Bullock Co.
3A: Barrett Trotter, Bayside Academy
2A: RJ McDonald, Lanett
1A: Mark Hastings, Addison
AISA: Stefan Gainey, Abbeville Christian
All-Time Mr. Football Winners
2025: EJ Crowell, Jackson running back
2024: KJ Lacey, Saraland quarterback
2023: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver
2022: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver
2021: Ryan Peppins, Thompson receiver
2020: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley receiver/defensive back
2019: Kristian Story, Lanett quarterback
2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley quarterback
2017: Asa Martin, Austin running back
2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard running back
2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort quarterback
2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy running back
2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford running back
2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery quarterback
2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne running back
2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka quarterback
2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County quarterback
2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy quarterback
2007: Julio Jones, Foley receiver
2006: Larry Smith, Prattville quarterback
2005: Andre Smith, Huffman offensive lineman
2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover quarterback
2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co. quarterback
2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson quarterback
2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback
2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah running back
1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville running back
1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount defensive lineman
1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria running back
1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa running back
1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis tight end
1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley running back
1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson running back
1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah quarterback
1991: Robert Davis, Homewood running back
1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin receiver
1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co. running back
1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor running back
1987: Robert Jones, Parker running back
1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery running back
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood running back
1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale receiver
1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom receiver
1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor quarterback
Among his other honors, Crowell was named the Zaxby High School Player of the Year in the the State of Alabama:
