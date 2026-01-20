Jackson Running Back EJ Crowell wins Mr. Football Award in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Jackson running back EJ Crowell was named the state’s Mr. Football on Tuesday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Crowell and the state’s best players were honored at a luncheon banquet sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

Crowell’s dominant season ended with more dominance in the Class 4A championship game.

Crowell finished with 2,632 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 209 carries, averaging 12.6 yards per carry and 188 per game for the Aggies. In the 4A title game, the Alabama signee ran 25 times for 304 yards and five touchdowns.

Crowell is the first Mr. Football from Jackson and the 44th overall. Jackson is the 38th school to have a winner.

He signed in December at Alabama and is already enrolled for the spring semester.

EJ Crowell, of Jackson High School, is named Alabama’s Mr. Football during the ASWA Awards Banquet in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday January 21, 2026. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mr. Football EJ Crowell, Jackson

Super All-State Top 12 players regardless of school’s classification

EJ Crowell, Jackson

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael

Cederian Morgan, Benjamin Russell

Jamison Roberts, Saraland

Brock Bradley, Spain Park

Landon Duckworth, Jackson

Jabarrius Garror, Vigor

Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley

Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City

Sammy Dunn, Vigor

Backs of the Year 7A: Trent Seaborn, Thompson

6A: Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville

5A: Sammy Dunn, Vigor

4A: EJ Crowell, Jackson

3A: Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill Bible

2A: Kylen Johnson, Coosa Christian

1A: Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley

AISA: Ahmod Billins, Abbeville Christian

Linemen of the Year 7A: Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City

6A: Anthony Jones Jr., St. Paul's

5A: Jabarrius Garror, Vigor

4A: Laquon Whisenhunt, Jackson

3A: Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill

2A: Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian

1A: Eli Hubbert, Maplesville

AISA: Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy

Coaches of the Year 7A: Bryan Moore, Opelika

6A: Scott Basden, Muscle Shoals

5A: Seth Parker, Priceville

4A: Jeremy Vines, Bullock Co.

3A: Barrett Trotter, Bayside Academy

2A: RJ McDonald, Lanett

1A: Mark Hastings, Addison

AISA: Stefan Gainey, Abbeville Christian

All-Time Mr. Football Winners 2025: EJ Crowell, Jackson running back

2024: KJ Lacey, Saraland quarterback

2023: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver

2022: Ryan Williams, Saraland receiver

2021: Ryan Peppins, Thompson receiver

2020: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley receiver/defensive back

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett quarterback

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley quarterback

2017: Asa Martin, Austin running back

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard running back

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort quarterback

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy running back

2013: Racean Thomas, Oxford running back

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery quarterback

2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne running back

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka quarterback

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County quarterback

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy quarterback

2007: Julio Jones, Foley receiver

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville quarterback

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman offensive lineman

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover quarterback

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike Co. quarterback

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson quarterback

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah running back

1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville running back

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount defensive lineman

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria running back

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa running back

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis tight end

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley running back

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson running back

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah quarterback

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood running back

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin receiver

1989: Steven Coleman, Pike Co. running back

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor running back

1987: Robert Jones, Parker running back

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery running back

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood running back

1984: Roderick Green, Gardendale receiver

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom receiver

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor quarterback

Among his other honors, Crowell was named the Zaxby High School Player of the Year in the the State of Alabama:

