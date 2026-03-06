How Alabama Took 'Different Approach' in Practice Ahead of Auburn Finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats has never been shy to share with the world what a player has done wrong.

He's happy to call them out and urge them to improve, and it's been that way for quite some time. Naturally, this is most evident after losses, and the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia on the road on Tuesday evening — ending an eight-game win streak.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. said after the game that the response will be "good." Well, as UA prepares to face Auburn at home on Saturday night in the regular-season finale, Oats shared during Friday's press conference that the coaching staff took a unique technique in practice.

"We gave them Wednesday off," Oats said. "We wanted to make sure that they got the bodies right, minds right. We weren't going to come in [without that]. We took a little bit different approach. Usually come in and do a full cleanup. Everything we did wrong.

"I did it a little different this time. We came in Thursday morning after our off day Wednesday, and decided to just show...them clips of them doing well, what we need to do well moving forward. So we struggled to rebound, well let's show they're more than capable of rebounding at a high level. Let's go all the way back to how good Taylor [Bol Bowen] was in that St John's game.

Oats acknowledged that Bol Bowen's production has dropped since that November game due to various injuries, but now that the forward is healthy again, Oats expects more. Alabama as a whole has dealt with injuries throughout the season, as it's assembled over a dozen starting lineups.

But the Crimson Tide is current as healthy as they can be, excluding the season-ending setbacks to Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka. As Alabama is just one game away from the postseason, Oats is instilling proof and positivity to show his team that they can do what's been lacking of late.

"Let's show all the guys making tough rebounds," Oats said. "We've got to take care of the ball, show them making the right plays in the same settings where we turned it over. Coach (Brian) Adams on the defense, coach (Chris) Fleming and coach (Adam) Bauman on the offense, Preston (Murphy) has kind of taking over.

"We call it our possession game, which is rebounding, turnovers on both sides of all. Show them defensive playmaking at it, us making plays, turning people [over], because I did think that was a positive against Georgia. We did make defensive plays, and we're turning them over. We just had too many pick-six turnovers going the other way.

"So we tried to show them what we need to do to be better moving forward, and clips of them being a elite at it over the course of the year. Practice Thursday was solid. I thought today was great. I thought they came in really with some pop. Looking like they had an off day, got back in at a good, solid day Thursday and were really ready to go today. So I was really pleased with where their heads are at today.

No. 16 Alabama basketball will play its 31st and final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 7, at home against Auburn.

Should Alabama win on Saturday or if Arkansas loses to Missouri, the Tide will get the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. If Alabama loses to Auburn and Arkansas beats Missouri, then the Capstone will get the No. 3 seed.

Can head coach Nate Oats and company get the job done on Senior Night?