10 Former Alabama Players Named to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced on Thursday the complete rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. This is a week-long celebration of player skills that is highlighted by a flag football game between the AFC and NFC in Orlando.
Year after year, Alabama––the school that's produced the most NFL players for the eighth consecutive season––is heavily represented in the annual event featuring the league's most elite talent. 2025 is no different as 10 former Crimson Tide standouts made the elite rosters.
*Denotes starter
AFC
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry* (fifth appearance)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy* (first appearance)
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II* (third appearance)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (fourth appearance)
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick* (fifth appearance)
NFC
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (second appearance)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (third appearance)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson* (third appearance)
Green Bay Packers free safety Xavier McKinney* (first appearance)
Detroit Lions strong safety Brian Branch (first appearance)
There's plenty to dissect from these rosters, but perhaps the most impressive thing about it is the fact that three of the six running backs selected have Alabama roots.
Additionally, three Crimson Tide products are making their first Pro Bowl appearance. Jeudy was traded to the Browns in the offseason and his numbers in the second half of the season helped create career highs in receptions (84) and yards (1,166––sixth-most in the NFL). McKinney also thrived in his first year on a new team as he finished second in the league in interceptions and Branch's 15 pass breakups and hard-hitting play style helped lead the Lions to a 14-2 record with one week to go.