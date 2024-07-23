Bryce Young Receiving Advice from Auburn 2010 Heisman Trophy Winner Cam Newton
Bryce Young and Cam Newton have a few things in common.
They were both Heisman Trophy winners and they were also each selected by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick of their respective drafts. Additionally, the Panthers struggled during each of their rookie seasons.
Panthers reporters acknowledged the similarities during Young's press conference on Tuesday and he responded by stating that he and Newton have been discussing this topic among other non-football subjects as well.
"I know that (Newton) is a competitor, I know that he's a winner, for him, the most important thing is winning which is the same thing for me," Young said. "My assumption is that's where it came from. That's not the only aspect, there are a lot of aspects of life. There are a lot of similarities we've been through on and off of the field. I don't want to speak for him but there are a lot of things that he's given me guidance on. He's made himself available to me, which I'm very grateful for and just being able to have that definitely helps out a lot.
Although college rivalries are typically not a factor in building relationships with fellow NFL players, these two CFB greats are different in one aspect. Young was the starting quarterback at Alabama in 2021 and 2022, while Newton transferred from Florida to Auburn and won a National Championship with the Tigers in 2010.
It's safe to say that Newton isn't exactly liked by Crimson Tide fans and Tiger fans' feelings for Young aren't so great either. That's because these two have beaten each other's schools in thrilling fashion.
Newton came back from down 24-0 to win 28-27 in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 26, 2010, which practically handed him Heisman. Young defeated Auburn twice, but he earned his "Heisman moment" in the first game on Nov. 27, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, when he led a 97-yard drive that ended in a game-tying 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks with 24 seconds left. The Crimson Tide eventually won in quadruple overtime 24-22.
Newton won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award despite the Panthers going 6-11, but two years later, Carolina improved to 12-4 and he made his first Pro Bowl appearance. Two years after that in 2015, Newton was named the NFL MVP and led the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and a Super Bowl appearance.
The Panthers finished last season with a 2-15 record while Young was under center. However, they've made many changes to their organization, including hiring Dave Canales as head coach, revamping their offensive line with two very solid signings, trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, drafting fellow pass-catcher Xavier Leggette and running back Jonathan Brooks and have made many more moves to benefit Young.
With their shared mindset of winning, Newton is aiming to lead Young towards his excellent first few years in the league. Alabama and Auburn may not get along on Saturdays, but this is clear-cut evidence that the pros are happy to make each other better on Sundays.