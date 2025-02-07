Can Jalen Hurts, Eagles Add to Crimson Tide's Impressive Super Bowl Legacy?
Second changes don't happen that often in the Super Bowl. Sure, Bart Starr was the MVP of both Super Bowl I and II at the tail end of the Green Bay Packers dynasty, but Joe Namath never returned to the game's biggest stage, and neither did Ken Stabler. Plenty of former Alabama Crimson Tide stars have never even played in one Super Bowl, including Derrick Henry, Derrick Thomas and Ozzie Newsome (although he won as a general manger).
So the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in three years falls into pretty unique territory, never mind that the first showdown went down to the wire. You know it has to be on everyone's minds, especially Jalen Hurts.
This will be just the fourth rematch of starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, joining the likes of Troy Aikman vs. Jim Kelly, Terry Bradshaw vs. Roger Staubach, and Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady. However, neither Hurts nor Patrick Mahomes is even 30 years old yet, and they're two of just eight quarterbacks in history to start in multiple Super Bowls during their fist five season (joining Aikman, John Elway, Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Russell Wilson).
Hurts, though, is already in the Super Bowl record book from his previous appearance in Super Bowl LVII, for most rushing yards by a quarterback (70), and tied the records for most rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl (three, Terrell Davis in XXXII), and for most points scored in a single game (20). He just he came up on the losing end.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIX
Who: Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Where: Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans
When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. CT
TV: Fox
"I've learned so much," Hurts said during a press conference this week. "It's the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments but ultimately, you know, every game has its lesson — good, bad or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.
"It's had a great driving force. It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for."
Also getting a second chance at a ring are offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Cornerback Eli Ricks and offensive lineman Tyler Steen have since joined the Eagles and are regular contributors.
Although defensive lineman Byron Young is on the injured reserve and tight end Cameron Latu signed reserve/futures contract after spending t most of the 2024 season on the Browns' practice squad, Alabama could tie a program record by having five former players participate in a Super Bowl (XVII, which was dedicated to Paul W. "Bear" Bryant after he died, and XIX, both losses for the Miami Dolphins). It's also despite the Chiefs having no active Crimson Tide players.
Super Bowl
• MVPs: Bart Starr (I and II), andJoe Namath (III).
• Most Super Bowl wins: Two, Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), Larry Roberts (1982-85), Jeff Rutledge (1975-78) and Bart Starr (1952-55)
• Most appearances: Five, Cornelius Bennett (1983-86) , four with
the Buffalo Bills and once with the Atlanta Falcons.
Here's look at each Super Bowl that had a former Crimson Tide player participate. Note that the following only includes players who were on the active roster for the game, it does not include those on the practice squad or injured reserve,
Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10
Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers *
Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers
In what was originally called the “AFL-NFL World Championship,” Starr propelled the Packers to a 35-10 victory over the Chiefs. Completing 16 of 23 attempts, Starr amassed 250 yards through the air to go along with three passing touchdowns. Starr connected with reserve wide receiver Max McGee, whose one-armed first-quarter touchdown reception is one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history, seven times for 138 yards.
Super Bowl II: Packers 33, Raiders 14
Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers *
Guiding Green Bay to its second Super Bowl win in a row (and third consecutive NFL championship), Starr's star shone the brightest in the second half. The high-powered Green Bay offense rattled off 17 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Raiders for a 33-14 victory. Starr completed 13 of his 24 passes, including a 62-yard scoring strike to Boyd Dowler.
Super Bowl III: Jets 16, Colts 7
Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets
Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets*
Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts
In a game that will be forever remembered because of Namath's “guarantee” of victory, the Jets toppled the seemingly unbeatable Baltimore Colts by a score of 16-7. Even future Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas could not spark a second half comeback by Baltimore. Because of Namath's leadership (and five Baltimore turnovers), the Jets se- cured the first victory for the AFL in the young history of the Super Bowl. “Broadway Joe” completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards.
Super Bowl V: Colts 16, Cowboys 13
Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys
Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys
Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts
Jordan had a forced fumble that led to a Cowboys touchdown.
Super Bowl VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3
Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl X: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14
Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders
Stabler was 12-for-19 for 180 yards and one touchdown. His top target, Fred Biletnikoff, was named game MVP. Biletnikoff's numbers weren't overwhelming (four catches, 79 yards), but three of those receptions set up short touchdowns.
Super Bowl XIV: Steelers 31, Rams 19
Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl VI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21
Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XVII: Redskins 27, Dolphins 17
Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins
Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins
Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins
Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins
Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl XVII was dedicated to University of Alabama coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, who had died four days earlier. A moment of silence was held in his memory during the pregame ceremonies. Dolphins Tony Nathan, Dwight Stephenson, Bob Baumhower and Don McNeal were All-Americans for Bryant at Alabama, and Redskins reserve running back Wilbur Jackson was the first African-American to earn a football scholarship to Alabama. Nathan had seven carries for 26 yards in the game.
Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders 38, Redskins 9
Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders
Hannah was a starting guard on the offense that totaled 385 offensive yards in the blowout win. Raiders running back Marcus Allen carried the ball 20 times for a then-record total of 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a then-record 74-yard run in the third quarter.
Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16
Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins
Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins
Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins
Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins
Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins
Nathan had 10 receptions for 83 yards, but was also the Dolphins leading rusher with 18 yards.
Super Bowl XX: Patriots 46, Bears 10
John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots
Super Bowl XXI: Giants 39, Broncos 20
Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants
Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), New York Giants
The Giants were trailing 10-9 in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Jeff Rutledge entered the game to be the third blacking back on a punt along with Maurice Carthon and Lee Rouson. When the Broncos all but ignored him, Rutledge moved under center while punter Sean Landeta lined up wide, and Carthon and Rouson moved to be a split back set behind him. Rutledge then took the snap from center and ran a quarterback sneak to the New York 48-yard line for a first down. New York went on to cap the drive with a touchdown, and scored on its next four possessions as well while outscoring the Broncos 30-10 during the second half.
Super Bowl XXII: Redskins 42, Broncos 10
Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), Denver Broncos
Castille's interception was one of the few bright spots for the Broncos, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead only to give up 42 unanswered points including 25 in the second quarter.
Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16
Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals
Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers
Roberts started at left defensive end and was credited with three tackles.
Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10
Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos
Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers
Humphrey was Denver's leading rusher and receiver, with 61 rushing yards and three receptions for 38 yards. Roberts was credited with a sack.
Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19
Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills
Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants
Cross finished with four catches for 39 yards. Bennett tackled him at the end of a 7-yard gain
Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins 37, Bills 24
Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills
Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills
Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Washington Redskins
Buffalo played Bennett close to the line of scrimmage on nearly every play, primarily to stop the run. He and Darryl Talley combined for 13 tackles, while the Bills' defense held Kansas City to 77 yards on the ground. Bennett was also in on a sack and had three tackles for a loss.
Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17
Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills
Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills
The Cowboys scored 35 points off of a Super Bowl-record nine Buffalo turnovers, including three first half touchdowns.
Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys 30, Bills 13
Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills
Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys
Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills
Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos 34, Falcons 19
Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Atlanta Falcons
Bennett played in his fifth Super Bowl and took his fifth loss.
Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7
Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants
Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants
Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks
Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers
Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks
Alexander, the league MVP after tallying 1,880 rushing yards and scoring an NFL-record 28 touchdowns, finished with 95 rushing yards on 20 carries. ... Townsend had key sack to help close out the victory,
Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers
Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17
Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints
Harper was credited with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25
Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers
Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers
Peprah, a safety, led the Packers defense with 10 tackles. ... Madison had two tackles for the Steelers.
Super Bowl XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17
Mark Anderson (2002-05), New England Patriots
Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots
Anderson was credited with 1.5 sacks and five tackles overall. ... Deaderick also had a sack.
Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31
Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens
Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens
Upshaw forced a fumble from running back LaMichael James, with teammate Arthur Jones recovering at the Ravens' 25-yard line. Baltimore subsequently drove 75 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. Upshaw finished with five tackles including one for a loss. ... Cody was in on one tackle. ... Play was interrupted for 34 minutes because of a 22-minute partial power outage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks
Carpenter started at left guard. The Seahawks had a 135-27 edge on the ground, and 341-306 in total yards.
Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks
Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots
On first down at the New England 5-yard line with 1:05 left in regulation, Hightower arguably had the stop of the game, tackling running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1. Seattle ran the clock down to 26 seconds before snapping the ball, with Jermaine Kearse set to run a pick on Malcolm Butler and Russell Wilson looking to throw a quick slant to Ricardo Lockette over the middle. But Brandon Browner blocked Kearse at the line of scrimmage, and when Wilson threw the ball Butler read the play and made the game-saving interception. ... Hightower was credited with five tackles. ... James Carpenter started at left guard.
Super Bowl L: Broncos 24, Panthers 10
Roman Harper (2002-05), Carolina Panthers
Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos
Mathis started at left guard. ... Harper was credited with two tackles.
Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Patriots 28
Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots
Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons
Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), New England Patriots
Jones was Atlanta's leading receiver with four receptions for 87 yards, including his acrobatic 27-yard sideline catch that some consider maybe the best in Super Bowl history,
Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles
New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower missed the title game due to a torn pectoral muscle.
Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams
Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots
Hightower had two sacks, the second of which knocked the Rams out of field-goal range and may have been the turning point of the game. He also had two pressures, and a pass breakup that he almost snared for an interception. ... Barron was second on the rams in tackles with eight. ... Barron and Hightower are cousins.
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, Rams 20
Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs
Ragland started at interior linebacker and was credited with two tackles.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20
A'Shawn Robinson (2013-15), Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Williams (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals
The defensive lineman Robinson was credited with six tackles including a sack. Overall, the Rams gave up 79 rushing yards on 20 attempts and notched a Super Bowl record-tying seven sacks. ... Williams was the starting left tackle for Cincinnati.
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Landon Dickerson (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Jobe (2018-2021), Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith (2017-2020), Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts (2016-18), Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts tied the Super Bowl record for most points scored with 20, and set the record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback,
but the Chiefs won the game 38–35 on a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker following a defensive holding penalty. Hurts finished 27 of 38 for 304 yards and a touchdown while rushing 15 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Smith led all receivers with seven catches for 100 yards. Dickerson started at left guard.
Alabama in the Super Bowl (Alphabetically)
Player (Years at Alabama), NFL Team, Super Bowl
1. Shaun Alexander (1996-99), Seattle Seahawks, XL, Feb. 5, 2006
2. Mark Anderson (2002-05), Chicago Bears, XLI, Feb. 4, 2007; New England Patriots, XLVI, Feb. 5, 2012
3. Mark Barron (2008-11), Los Angeles Rams, LIII. Feb. 3, 2019
4. Bob Baumhower (1974-76), Miami Dolphins, XVII - Jan. 30, 1983; XIX, Jan. 20, 1985
5. Cornelius Bennett (1983-86), Buffalo Bills, XXV - Jan 27, 1991; XXVI, Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII - Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII - Jan. 30, 1994; Atlanta Falcons, XXXIII, Jan. 31, 1999
6. James Carpenter (2009-10), Seattle Seahawks, XLVIII, Feb. 2, 2014; XLIX, Feb. 1, 2015
7. Joe Carter (1980-83), Miami Dolphins, XIX, Jan. 20, 1985
8. Jeremiah Castille (1979-82), XXII, Jan. 31, 1988
9. Terrence Cody (2008-09), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII, Feb. 3, 2013
10. Paul Crane (1963-65), New York Jets, III, Jan. 12, 1969
11. Howard Cross (1985-88), New York Giants, XXV; Jan. 27, 1991, XXXV; Jan. 28, 2001
12. Johnny Davis (1975-77), San Francisco 49ers, XVI, Jan. 24, 1982
13. Brandon Deaderick (2006-09), New England Patriots. XLVI, Feb. 5, 2012
14. Landon Dickerson (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles, LVII, Feb. 12, 2023
15. Alonzo Ephraim (2000-02), Philadelphia Eagles, XXXIX, Feb. 6, 2005
16. Cornelius Griffin (1998-99), New York Giants, XXXV, Jan. 28, 2001
17. Charley Hannah (1974-76), Los Angeles Raiders, XVIII, Jan. 22, 1984
18. John Hannah (1970-72), New England Patriots, XX, Jan. 26, 1986
19. Roman Harper (2002-05), New Orleans Saints, XLIV, Feb. 6, 2010; Carolina Panthers, L, Feb. 7, 2016
20. Dont’a Hightower (2008-11), New England Patriots, XLIX, Feb. 1, 2015; LI, Feb. 5, 2017; LIII, Feb. 3, 2019
21. Dennis Homan (1965-67), Dallas Cowboys, V, Jan. 17, 1971
22. Bobby Humphrey (1985-88), Denver Broncos, XXIV, Jan. 28, 1990
23. Jalen Hurts (2016-18), Philadelphia Eagles, LVII, Feb. 12, 2023
24. Wilbur Jackson (1971-73), Washington Redskins, XVII, Jan. 30, 1983
25. Josh Jobe (2018-2021), Philadelphia Eagles, LVII, Feb. 12, 2023
26. Julio Jones (2008-10), Atlanta Falcons, LI, Feb. 5, 2017
27. Robbie Jones (1979-82), New York Giants, XXI, Jan. 25, 1987
28. Lee Roy Jordan (1960-62), Dallas Cowboys, V, Jan. 17, 1971; VI, Jan. 16, 1972;.X, Jan. 18, 1976
29. Emmanuel King (1982-84), Cincinnati Bengals, XXIII, Jan. 22, 1989
30. Derrick Lassic (1989-92), Dallas Cowboys, XXVIII, Jan. 30, 1994 (DNP)
31. Anthony Madison (2002-05), Pittsburgh Steelers, XLIII, Feb. 1, 2009; XLV - Feb. 6, 2011
32. Evan Mathis (2001-04), Denver Broncos, L, Feb. 7, 2016
33. Don McNeal (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII, Jan. 30, 1983; XIX - Jan. 20, 1985
34. Chris Mohr (1985-88), Buffalo Bills, XXVI, Jan. 26, 1992; XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993; XXVIII, Jan. 30, 1994
35. Joe Namath (1962-64), New York Jets, * III, Jan. 12, 1969
36. Tony Nathan (1975-78), Miami Dolphins, XVII, Jan. 30, 1983; XIX, Jan. 20, 1985
37. Charlie Peprah (2002-05), Green Bay Packers, XLV, Feb. 6, 2011
38. Ray Perkins (1964-66), Baltimore Colts, III, Jan. 12, 1969; V, Jan. 17, 1971
39. Reggie Ragland (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs, LIV, Feb. 2, 2020
40. Larry Roberts (1982-85), San Francisco 49ers, XXIII, Jan. 22, 1989; XXIV, Jan. 28, 1990
41. A'Shawn Robinson (2013-15), Los Angeles Rams, XLVI, Feb. 13, 2022
42. Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Los Angeles Rams, XIV, Jan. 20, 1980; New York Giants, XXI, Jan. 25, 1987; Washington Redskins, XXVI, Jan. 26, 1992
43. DeVonta Smith (2017-2020, Philadelphia Eagles, LVII, Feb. 12, 2023
44. Kenny Stabler (1965-67), Oakland Raiders, XI, Jan. 9, 1977
45. Bart Starr (1952-55), Green Bay Packers, * I, Jan. 15, 1967; * II, Jan. 14, 1968
46. Dwight Stephenson (1977-79), Miami Dolphins, XVII, Jan. 30, 1983; XIX, Jan. 20, 1985
47. Deshea Townsend (1994-97), Pittsburgh Steelers, XL, Feb. 5, 2006; XLIII, Feb. 1, 2009
48. Courtney Upshaw (2008-11), Baltimore Ravens, XLVII, Feb. 3, 2013; New England Patriots, LI, Feb. 5, 2017
49. Chance Warmack (2009-12), Philadelphia Eagles, LII, Feb. 4, 2018
50. Jonah Williams (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals, LVI, Feb. 13, 20022
51. Sherman Williams (1991-94), Dallas Cowboys, XXX, Jan. 28, 1996
52. Cornelius Wortham (2000-04), Seattle Seahawks, XL, Feb. 5, 2006
53. Steve Wright (1962-64), Green Bay Packers, I - Jan. 15, 1967; II, Jan. 14, 1968 (DNP)
*Super Bowl MVP; DNP = Was active, but did not play in the game.