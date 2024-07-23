DeVonta Smith Lands Spot in First Installment of 'Top 100 NFL Players of 2024' List
It's no secret that dozens of Alabama football products stand out among the entire NFL in some way, shape or form.
For the last 13 years, the league consistently includes these Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list and during Monday's first installment ranking players No. 100-81 of 2024, one former Alabama superstar has already made the cut.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith landed at the No. 90 spot in this year's list. This is Smith's second time in his young three-year career that he's made the elite group as he was named the league's 100th-best player in 2023.
The 2020 Heisman Trophy Award winner was drafted with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He's appeared in 50 games over the past three seasons, making 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns serving as Philadelphia's second option in the passing game. Smith earned $16.7 million for his first three seasons playing for the Eagles.
On April 15, Smith earned a three-year extension worth $75 million, with $51 million in guarantees. Additionally, the Eagles announced their plans to pick up the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract, tying him to the NFC East franchise through the 2028 season.
His extension and the exercising of Smith's fifth-year option means "The Slim Reaper" will average $18.8 million per year for the next five seasons. It also gives the Eagles salary-cap flexibility for the future while maintaining control of one of its young, talented players.
Smith is just one of several players with Alabama connections on the Eagles as the organization currently employs Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, Terrell Lewis, Eli Ricks and Tyler Steen.
They've managed to go 36-17 over the three seasons with Smith on the team, making three straight playoff appearances while losing in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
Expect plenty more Crimson Tide products to be featured on the "Top 100 NFL Players" list:
