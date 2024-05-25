Jalen Hurts Illustrates Favorite College Football Memory
Since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, the rights to Jalen Hurts' collegiate legacy have been a long battle between Alabama and Oklahoma.
Memories are countless for all college students throughout their journey, and although Hurts received more accolades and recognition during his short time at Oklahoma in 2020, he recently revealed that his favorite college football memory occurred early in his three-year campaign at Alabama.
“My favorite college football memory was the beginning of it all, when I early enrolled,” Hurts said in an Eagles Q&A. “Immediately, I was thrust into being the scout-team quarterback as like a senior in high school essentially. I was the scout-team quarterback. I was playing Deshaun Watson on the scout team."
The moment that Hurts is referring to occurred shortly before Alabama faced Clemson in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship. The two-seeded Crimson Tide later took down the one-seeded Tigers 45-40.
“I learned a lot quick," Hurts said. "I earned my respect that quick, but it was very challenging. But it was fun. I think that was probably the best part for me, my favorite memory because I made a lot of good friends. I just earned their respect as a youngin'.”
As previously stated, Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years, he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Hurts had a combined record of 27-2, but the turning point of his collegiate career was in the 2018 National Championship against Georgia. Hurts was benched after being down 13-0 at the half and backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a 26-23 all-time-great victory.
Tagovailoa was the starter in Hurts' junior season, meaning his career with the Tide was likely diminishing. However, the SEC Championship game changed that narrative.
Hurts subbed in for Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter down 28-21 due to an injury. Hurts proceeded to throw for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes remaining and then ran in for the game-winning score with just over a minute to go. It was one of the most emotional moments in the Saban era and defined Hurts' legacy at Alabama.
Knowing Tagovailoa would start in Hurts' senior season, he transferred to Oklahoma where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.