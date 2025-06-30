Former Alabama Standout Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Former Team
Former Alabama standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fitzpatrick, a 5-time Pro Bowler, was traded for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a 7-time Pro Bowler. 2024 Pro Bowl Miami tight end Jonnu Smith was also a part of the deal with a late-round pick heading to the Dolphins in exchange.
The 28-year-old's fifth Pro Bowl appearance came this past season, as Fitzpatrick recorded 96 tackles (tied for the second-most of his career), four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 17 games.
Monday kicks off the league's annual NFL Top 100 series and Fitzpatrick could be on it. He's made the prestigious list four times: No. 35 in 2020 and No. 52 in 2021, No. 18 in 2023 and No. 79 in 2024.
Fitzpatrick now joins the team that selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick was traded from Miami to Pittsburgh in 2019. The Dolphins now have three Crimson Tide products on their team, all of whom are prominent starters: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the Nick Saban era as while at Alabama, Fitzpatrick won two CFP National Championships (2015, 2017), the Chuck Bednarik Award (2017), the Jim Thorpe Award (2017), was named a Unanimous All-American (2017) and Consensus All-American (2016), while being named a First-team All-SEC member twice (2016, 2017).
