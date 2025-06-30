Bama Central

Former Alabama Standout Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Former Team

The Crimson Tide all-time great defensive back is headed back to the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in 2011.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) takes the field for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) takes the field for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Former Alabama standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick, a 5-time Pro Bowler, was traded for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a 7-time Pro Bowler. 2024 Pro Bowl Miami tight end Jonnu Smith was also a part of the deal with a late-round pick heading to the Dolphins in exchange.

The 28-year-old's fifth Pro Bowl appearance came this past season, as Fitzpatrick recorded 96 tackles (tied for the second-most of his career), four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in 17 games.

Monday kicks off the league's annual NFL Top 100 series and Fitzpatrick could be on it. He's made the prestigious list four times: No. 35 in 2020 and No. 52 in 2021, No. 18 in 2023 and No. 79 in 2024.

Fitzpatrick now joins the team that selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick was traded from Miami to Pittsburgh in 2019. The Dolphins now have three Crimson Tide products on their team, all of whom are prominent starters: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the Nick Saban era as while at Alabama, Fitzpatrick won two CFP National Championships (2015, 2017), the Chuck Bednarik Award (2017), the Jim Thorpe Award (2017), was named a Unanimous All-American (2017) and Consensus All-American (2016), while being named a First-team All-SEC member twice (2016, 2017).

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

