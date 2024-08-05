Ian Rapoport: Alabama, NFL Fans Will See 'New and Improved' Bryce Young This Season
There's no need to sugarcoat that Former Alabama Crimson Tide standout quarterback Bryce Young had a subpar rookie year with the Carolina Panthers this past season as the team finished with a league-worst 2-15 record.
The 2023 first overall pick had NFL fans collectively start to worry a bit last season, as Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall selection, won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
However, Carolina has made many changes to its organization, including hiring Dave Canales as head coach, revamping their offensive line with two very solid signings, trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, drafting fellow pass-catcher Xavier Leggette and running back Jonathan Brooks and have made many more moves to benefit Young.
Earlier in the offseason, Canales and a couple of Panther players explained how Young has emerged as a leader both on and off the field this offseason, and it's translated to a highly anticipated sophomore campaign. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was at the Panthers' training camp practice on Monday morning, and assured fans that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has been the main focal point of the team ahead of the upcoming season.
"So much of the focus is making sure that Bryce Young lives up to the immense promise that he had and he shows everyone the reason that they drafted him," Rapoport said. "You can go back and look at the trade in the drafting of Bryce Young that everyone forgets, it was essentially unanimous around the league that Bryce Young was going to the No. 1 quarterback. This is a guy who is really smart, as we know, who is very talented and they believe he can be the No. 1 overall quarterback and pick that he was."
Rapoport explained how Young has improved as a leader this offseason, and it starts from the Panthers' focus on "making sure he's comfortable."
"He's a pretty relaxed dude, he's pretty cerebral," Rapoport said. "He's been speaking up in meetings more, I wouldn't say leading the 7-on-7 meetings but right there with his offensive coordinator Brad Idzik to tell people 'These are the plays I like, don't like, this is what works for me, this is what I'm seeing.' He's taking more ownership of the plays and schemes."
As previously mentioned, Carolina's front office has made a ton of changes to elevate the roster and coaching staff from its abysmal 2-15 record last season. Rapoport went into detail with these transactions stating how they've assisted Young physically and mentally throughout training camp.
"The offensive line is going to better, the run game is going to better, those things are going to help him. But it's also some simple things," Rapoport said. "This year, when (Young) gets to the line in training camp he knows what he's doing and the rest of the offense does too. It's not like last year when they go to the line, they kind of set up and then say 'Alright, hold on, get back in the huddle, fix this.' He's going to get the ball out of his hands quick, he's going to make smart reads, he's probably going to be under center probably a little more."
"You're going to see a new and improved Bryce Young to show people what he really should've been last year and what they think he'll be going forward."
It's uncertain at this time what Carolina's plans for Young are during the preseason, but chances are that he won't be on the field for more than a couple of drives throughout those three warmup games. That said, Alabama and NFL fans will have to wait to see Young's alleged ascension until Sept. 8, when the 23-year-old faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the regular season.