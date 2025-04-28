Jalen Hurts Absent from Eagles' White House Visit Celebrating Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday in celebration of their Super Bowl 59 win against the Kansas City Chiefs back in February. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was chosen as the game's most valuable player, did not attend.
NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor first reported Hurts' absence earlier Monday, prior to the visit. Per Alcindor, the White House cited scheduling conflicts as the reasoning behind Hurts' decision not to attend an event Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously termed optional.
NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark later reported that Hurts was not the only former Crimson Tide player not to attend Monday's visit. According to Clark, 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who played two seasons with Hurts in Tuscaloosa, also wasn't there.
The last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, at the end of the 2017-18 season, current President Donald Trump was in his first term in the Oval Office. The team did not meet with Trump at the White House during the ensuing offseason. Trump invited the 2024-25 Eagles to visit in March.
Trump, who was inaugurated for his second term in January, will be appearing at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday for a speech ahead of spring commencement ceremonies (which start Friday). Spring 2025 graduates will be able to attend the optional event for free. The president announced his plans to come to Tuscaloosa for the first time since September 2024 on the night of April 21.