Lions HC Dan Campbell: WR Jameson Williams 'Leading the Young Guys Now'
Former Alabama All-American receiver Jameson Williams logged his first 1,000-yard NFL campaign for the Detroit Lions last season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes even more growth is coming for Williams, who still has yet to play a full season (though he appeared in 15 2024-25 games.)
"He's going on year four, and what you see is a much more polished player," Campbell said Saturday on NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend". "A much more mature player," added Campbell. "He's leading the young guys now." Williams had 1,001 yards on 58 receptions last regular season.
Williams was such an impact player in his lone year at Alabama, posting 1,572 receiving yards during Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy-winning season, that many believe the Crimson Tide would have beaten Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship had he not gotten injured during the contest.
He spent much of his rookie year recovering from that injury, a torn ACL, and only got into six games. Williams subsequently missed four games in 2023-24 due to a gambling violation and found himself on the receiving end of a two-game ban last season for a violation of the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
Though Williams has certainly found his groove in the NFL, several disruptions have befallen the talented pass-catcher's pro career only a few years in. As such, he has not had the benefit of a full slate of games to put his skills on display, despite appearing in two straight postseasons.
Campbell understands player development. The culture he installed in Detroit has played a role in reviving a struggling franchise, with Williams and quarterback Jared Goff being two of the centerpieces in the Lions' bid to one day make their first Super Bowl. He sees Williams emerging as an improved version of himself this season.
"His route development is so much better," Campbell said. "The detail, the explosiveness, the body demeanor. He's [understanding] what his abilities, with his abilities, what he's capable of. And then we're still getting the run production out of him... It's great to see where he's at."