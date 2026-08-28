Where Alabama Ranks Among Schools Represented in NFL Top 100 Players of 2026
In this story:
Alabama's dominance in the NFL is no secret, as it has produced the most players in the league for nine consecutive seasons.
For the last 15 years, the league has consistently included these Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list. This ranking is voted on by the players themselves.
Alabama tallied eight products in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list, which is the most by any school in the country.
Here's a look at the Crimson Tide representatives, a tally of other schools featured on the prestigious list and the full top 100.
Alabama Players on the NFL Top 100 List:
- 9. Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
- 10. Pat Surtain II, Cornerback, Denver Broncos
- 12. Will Anderson Jr., Defensive End, Houston Texans
- 15. Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens
- 56. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
- 70. Xavier McKinney, Safety, Green Bay Packers
- 74. Josh Jacobs, Running Back, Green Bay Packers
- 98. Bryce Young, Quarterback, Carolina Panthers
The NFL also provided a list of the first 10 players to miss the cut. Alabama products and Detroit Lions standouts Jameson Williams (No. 106) and Brian Branch (No. 108) are included.
Disclaimer: Numerous players on the list attended multiple FBS schools. Those who started 10-plus games for at least one season before transferring will have both programs they attended listed, unless they explicitly said in an interview that they only claim one college over the other.
2026 NFL Top 100 Tally by School:
- Alabama: 8
- Georgia: 6
- Oklahoma: 6
- Florida State: 5
- LSU: 5
- USC: 5
- Iowa: 4
- Mississippi State: 4
- Oregon: 4
- Notre Dame: 3
- Wisconsin: 3
- Auburn: 2
- Boston College: 2
- BYU: 2
- California: 2
- Clemson: 2
- Michigan: 2
- Ohio State: 2
- Penn State: 2
- South Carolina: 2
- Texas A&M: 2
- Texas Tech: 2
- Utah: 2
- Utah State: 2
- Arizona: 1
- Arkansas State: 1
- Cincinnati: 1
- Colorado: 1
- Colorado State: 1
- Eastern Michigan: 1
- Florida Atlantic: 1
- Fresno State: 1
- Iowa State: 1
- Kentucky: 1
- Louisville: 1
- Middle Tennessee State: 1
- NC State: 1
- North Carolina: 1
- Ole Miss: 1
- SMU: 1
- Stanford: 1
- Temple: 1
- Tennessee: 1
- Texas: 1
- Toledo: 1
- UCLA: 1
- Washington: 1
- Wyoming: 1
The top-6 will be revealed over the next week, but here's a look at the remaining players' schools along with the other 95 on the list:
NFL Top 100 Players of 2026:
Players Remaining:
Josh Allen, Wyoming
Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Matthew Stafford, Georgia
7. Puka Nacua, BYU
8. Micah Parsons, Penn State
9. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
10. Pat Surtain II, Alabama
11. Drake Maye, North Carolina
12. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
13. Trey McBride, Colorado State
14. Brian Burns, Florida State
15. Derrick Henry, Alabama
16. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
17. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
18. Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
19. Justin Jefferson, LSU
20. James Cook, Georgia
21. Sam Darnold, USC
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
23. Danielle Hunter, LSU
24. Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan
25. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
26. De'Von Achane, Texas A&M
27. Devin Lloyd, Utah
28. Christian Gonzalez, Colorado/Oregon
29. Jalen Carter, Georgia
30. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
31. Dak Prescott, Mississippi State
32. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
33. Jared Goff, California
34. Saquon Barkley, Penn State
35. Jared Verse, Florida State
36. George Pickens, Georgia
37. Penei Sewell, Oregon
38. Cooper DeJean, Iowa
39. Justin Herbert, Oregon
40. Trent Williams, Oklahoma
41. T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
42. Garett Bolles, Utah
43. Chris Jones, Mississippi State
44. Joe Burrow, LSU
45. Zack Baun, Wisconsin
46. George Kittle, Iowa
47. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
48. Josh Hines-Allen, Kentucky
49. Joe Thuney, NC State
50. Derwin James, Florida State
51. Caleb Williams, USC (claims USC over Oklahoma)
52. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
53. Davante Adams, Fresno State
54. Fred Warner, BYU
55. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
56. Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma
57. Dion Dawkins, Temple
58. Nico Collins, Michigan
59. Bo Nix, Auburn/Oregon
60. Brock Bowers, Georgia
61. Kevin Byard III, Middle Tennessee State
62. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
63. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
64. Chris Olave, Ohio State
65. Roquan Smith, Georgia
66. Drake London, USC
67. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
68. Courtland Sutton, SMU
69. Lamar Jackson, Louisville
70. Xavier McKinney, Alabama
71. Zay Flowers, Boston College
72. Jordan Love, Utah State
73. Zach Allen, Boston College
74. Josh Jacobs, Alabama
75. Budda Baker, Washington
76. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
77. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
78. Josh Sweat, Florida State
79. Travis Kelce, Cincinnati
80. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
81. Bobby Wagner, Utah State
82. Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
83. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
84. Byron Young, Tennessee
85. Brock Purdy, Iowa State
86. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
87. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
88. Jack Campbell, Iowa
89. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
90. Derrick Brown, Auburn
91. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
92. Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic
93. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
94. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
95. Demario Davis, Arkansas State
96. Travis Etienne Jr., Clemson
97. Ernest Jones IV, South Carolina
98. Bryce Young, Alabama
99. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
100. Cameron Jordan, California
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver