Where Alabama Ranks Among Schools Represented in NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Alabama's dominance in the NFL is no secret, as it has produced the most players in the league for nine consecutive seasons.

For the last 15 years, the league has consistently included these Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list. This ranking is voted on by the players themselves.

Alabama tallied eight products in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list, which is the most by any school in the country.

Here's a look at the Crimson Tide representatives, a tally of other schools featured on the prestigious list and the full top 100.

Alabama Players on the NFL Top 100 List:

9. Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

10. Pat Surtain II, Cornerback, Denver Broncos

12. Will Anderson Jr., Defensive End, Houston Texans

15. Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

56. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

70. Xavier McKinney, Safety, Green Bay Packers

74. Josh Jacobs, Running Back, Green Bay Packers

98. Bryce Young, Quarterback, Carolina Panthers

The NFL also provided a list of the first 10 players to miss the cut. Alabama products and Detroit Lions standouts Jameson Williams (No. 106) and Brian Branch (No. 108) are included.

Disclaimer: Numerous players on the list attended multiple FBS schools. Those who started 10-plus games for at least one season before transferring will have both programs they attended listed, unless they explicitly said in an interview that they only claim one college over the other.

2026 NFL Top 100 Tally by School:

Alabama: 8

Georgia: 6

Oklahoma: 6

Florida State: 5

LSU: 5

USC: 5

Iowa: 4

Mississippi State: 4

Oregon: 4

Notre Dame: 3

Wisconsin: 3

Auburn: 2

Boston College: 2

BYU: 2

California: 2

Clemson: 2

Michigan: 2

Ohio State: 2

Penn State: 2

South Carolina: 2

Texas A&M: 2

Texas Tech: 2

Utah: 2

Utah State: 2

Arizona: 1

Arkansas State: 1

Cincinnati: 1

Colorado: 1

Colorado State: 1

Eastern Michigan: 1

Florida Atlantic: 1

Fresno State: 1

Iowa State: 1

Kentucky: 1

Louisville: 1

Middle Tennessee State: 1

NC State: 1

North Carolina: 1

Ole Miss: 1

SMU: 1

Stanford: 1

Temple: 1

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 1

Toledo: 1

UCLA: 1

Washington: 1

Wyoming: 1

The top-6 will be revealed over the next week, but here's a look at the remaining players' schools along with the other 95 on the list:

NFL Top 100 Players of 2026:

Players Remaining:

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Matthew Stafford, Georgia

7. Puka Nacua, BYU

8. Micah Parsons, Penn State

9. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

10. Pat Surtain II, Alabama

11. Drake Maye, North Carolina

12. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

13. Trey McBride, Colorado State

14. Brian Burns, Florida State

15. Derrick Henry, Alabama

16. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

17. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

18. Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

19. Justin Jefferson, LSU

20. James Cook, Georgia

21. Sam Darnold, USC

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

23. Danielle Hunter, LSU

24. Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan

25. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

26. De'Von Achane, Texas A&M

27. Devin Lloyd, Utah

28. Christian Gonzalez, Colorado/Oregon

29. Jalen Carter, Georgia

30. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

31. Dak Prescott, Mississippi State

32. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

33. Jared Goff, California

34. Saquon Barkley, Penn State

35. Jared Verse, Florida State

36. George Pickens, Georgia

37. Penei Sewell, Oregon

38. Cooper DeJean, Iowa

39. Justin Herbert, Oregon

40. Trent Williams, Oklahoma

41. T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

42. Garett Bolles, Utah

43. Chris Jones, Mississippi State

44. Joe Burrow, LSU

45. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

46. George Kittle, Iowa

47. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

48. Josh Hines-Allen, Kentucky

49. Joe Thuney, NC State

50. Derwin James, Florida State

51. Caleb Williams, USC (claims USC over Oklahoma)

52. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

53. Davante Adams, Fresno State

54. Fred Warner, BYU

55. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

56. Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma

57. Dion Dawkins, Temple

58. Nico Collins, Michigan

59. Bo Nix, Auburn/Oregon

60. Brock Bowers, Georgia

61. Kevin Byard III, Middle Tennessee State

62. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

63. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

64. Chris Olave, Ohio State

65. Roquan Smith, Georgia

66. Drake London, USC

67. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

68. Courtland Sutton, SMU

69. Lamar Jackson, Louisville

70. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

71. Zay Flowers, Boston College

72. Jordan Love, Utah State

73. Zach Allen, Boston College

74. Josh Jacobs, Alabama

75. Budda Baker, Washington

76. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

77. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

78. Josh Sweat, Florida State

79. Travis Kelce, Cincinnati

80. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

81. Bobby Wagner, Utah State

82. Jalen Ramsey, Florida State

83. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

84. Byron Young, Tennessee

85. Brock Purdy, Iowa State

86. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

87. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

88. Jack Campbell, Iowa

89. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

90. Derrick Brown, Auburn

91. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

92. Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic

93. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

94. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

95. Demario Davis, Arkansas State

96. Travis Etienne Jr., Clemson

97. Ernest Jones IV, South Carolina

98. Bryce Young, Alabama

99. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

100. Cameron Jordan, California

Bama in the NFL:

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

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