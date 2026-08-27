Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension Impacts Odds for Packers vs. Vikings in NFL Week 1

The Green Bay Packers are favored to make the playoffs heading into the 2026 NFL season, but they could begin the year without one of their best offensive players.

According to Packers general manage Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay is preparing for the potential scenario where star running back Josh Jacobs is suspended to begin the season. Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse during the offseason, but no formal charges have been filed to this point.

Still, the star running back could be suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Brian Gutekunst said they’ve been preparing for scenario of Josh Jacobs being suspended, just to cover all their bases in case that happens. He’s confident in the RB room behind Jacobs but doesn’t rule out an additional move. Said they’ll tackle that if/when something happens. pic.twitter.com/BAd2DFoezC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2026

Gutekunst's comments have impacted the betting odds at DraftKings for the Packers' season-opening matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Green Bay is now a 1.5-point underdog on the road against Kyler Murray and Co. The Packers are expected to finish ahead of the Vikings in a tough NFC North division, but oddsmakers believe that the Vikes have a better chance to win in Week 1.

That could be a sign that Vegas expects Jacobs to face a suspension as well, and that would be a major loss for the Green Bay offense. The Packers don't have a ton of proven depth behind Jacobs at running back, with MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. listed as the next three options on their depth chart.

Jacobs is coming off a strong 2025 season where he carried the ball 234 times for 929 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns. The former first-round pick also caught 36 passes for 282 yards and an additional score.

The Packers did play two games in the 2025 season without Jacobs, but Emanuel Wilson , who is now with the Seattle Seahawks, stepped into a starting role in those games. So, Green Bay may look to add another player to the running back room if the NFL does hand down a suspension to Jacobs.

Even though Green Bay is an underdog in Week 1, oddsmakers don't expect a Jacobs suspension to derail the team's season. The Packers still are -146 to make the playoffs and have a win total projection set at 9.5 games with the OVER (-130) set as the favorite.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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