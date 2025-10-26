BamaCentral's Instant Analysis of No. 4 Alabama's 29-22 Win Over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - No. 4 Alabama defeated South Carolina 29-22 to stretch its winning streak to seven games and stay unbeaten in SEC play. More importantly, the Crimson Tide showed they can go on the road and beat an unranked opponent, something that's plagued the program under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Alabama’s Past Experiences Prepared It for Fourth-Quarter Comeback at South Carolina
The team didn't play the cleanest game, turning the football over twice and struggling to maintain consistency on offense throughout the night in Williams-Brice Stadium, but found a way to emerge victorious in a hostile environment.
Alabama mustered two clutch offensive drives to close the game with the first tying to score at 22 after a creative two-point conversion, and the second putting the Crimson Tide in the lead with 34-second remaining in the game.
Why Germie Bernard Had 'Green Light' to Score Game-Winning Touchdown
The program's problems running the football continued on Saturday as Alabama running backs Jam Miller and Daniel Hill combined for 13 carries 36 yards, but Swiss Army Knife Germie Bernard served South Carolina the dagger with a 25-yard rush around the right side to show the Crimson Tide can get creative when needing to run the football.
Alabama's Defense Plays With Grit, Toughness To Continue Winning Streak
The Crimson Tide defense battled throughout the game against two of the SEC's best athletes in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor, but came away with two clutch plays when it mattered most. Alabama cornerback DaShawn Jones took an interception for a touchdown in the first half to give the team the lead, and linebacker Deaontae Lawson forced a fumble in the second half with the score tied to set up the Crimson Tide offense with a short field for the game-winning drive.
Alabama's late-game heroics put a damper on the homecoming crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium that had crowded the field in hopes of dancing on the playing surface after the presumed top-five upset. Instead, the Crimson Tide prevailed and celebrated with the "most juice" Kalen DeBoer said he's seen in a postgame locker room celebration.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham, Joe Gaither, and Hunter De Siver provide their thoughts about Alabama football's 2025 road victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks The trio breaks down the Crimson Tide's defensive effort, the offensive creativity to close the game and the environment in Williams-Brice Stadium.