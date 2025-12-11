Katie Windham Highlights Alabama Areas of Improvement on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we start getting ready for next week's College Football Playoff game between Alabama and Oklahoma. Windham detailed how the Crimson Tide can improve over the next few weeks, we discuss the team's health and look back at our last road trip to Norman. The show then discusses the Heisman Trophy finalists before addressing a Kalen DeBoer coaching rumor.

The program opens by power ranking the holidays before discussing Windham's three areas the Crimson Tide can improve over the next week. Our trio picks the easiest area the team can improve and how Alabama must perform in Norman. Windham details our last trip to Oklahoma as we go down memory lane to the Sooners' 24-3 victory last season.

The show continues on by getting Windham's thoughts on Alabama'a College Football Playoff selection and if the Crimson Tide actually deserved its place in the field. She brings up a unique aspect of Alabama's blowout loss in the SEC Championship and how it played into the program's inclusion in the College Football Playoffs.

We move from next week's game into a small discussion on Notre Dame's reaction of being left out of the field and how it relates to Alabama's future home-and-home dates with the Fighting Irish. Will the two esteemed programs still face off in a few years?

The show heads into the only college football action of the weekend by highlighting the strong Heisman Trophy finalist field. Who brings home the bronze statue?

Lastly, we spend the final bit of the show talking about Michigan firing Sherrone Moore and the reports of the Wolverines considering persuing Kalen DeBeor for their next head coach. Will DeBoer leave Tuscaloosa for Ann Arbor?

