One SEC Fan Base Got a Lot More Optimistic With Alabama Loss, and It's Not Tennessee

What's more telling than putting your money where your mouth is? Backing it up with your wallet.

Fans of an SEC team are doing just that, and it's probably not the one you're thinking. In fact, it's for a team that the Alabama Crimson Tide has yet to play this season.

One of the more interesting components in SI Tickets is called a postseason reservation, which gives buyers a year-round chance to secure seating for less than the normal price.

Here's how it works:

The buyers picks an amount he or she would pay to reserve tickets for the game if your team makes the postseason and plays in the game. Should that happen, it's an automatic transaction.

The market price change throughout the season based on how likely a team to make the game. The resale market allows one the option to see a reservation on SI Tickets for a profit.

Here's an example: Say you want to see Alabama play in the semifinal Fiesta Bowl should it make the College Football Playoff and get sent out west. You reserve two seats for the game if Alabama's playing in it, in the upper deck of the stadium for $34 each today.

The Crimson Tide goes on and makes the playoff and sure enough is headed to Arizona. You can purchase the tickets for $50 each (there's a 48 hour-window to make a final decision). You end up paying $84 for each seat, when they would have cost more than $200 each the week of the game.

That's a bit of an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

Alabama's reservation price for the SEC Championship Game is $279, up from $268 at the start of the season. It's an increase of 4 percent, although the price dropped a bit following Saturday's 52-49 loss at Tennessee.

Reservations to see the Vols jumped up almost 75 percent last week, up to $92. While that still trails Alabama and Georgia ($302) in total amount by a significant amount, it's up 300 percent from the start of the season.

However, Tennessee reservations didn't make the biggest jump last week in the SEC.

It was Ole Miss.

The Rebels jumped up 206.45 percent. It's also at $92, but that's up 384.21 percent over the whole season.

Ole Miss is 7-0 (3-0 SEC) and ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

LSU fans are also getting a little more confident, up 84.44 percent last week, but only up to $17. The Tigers are 5-2 (3-1).

Of course, Alabama has road games coming up against both after the bye week. The Crimson Tide is at LSU on Nov. 5, and at Ole Miss on Nov. 12.

Ironically, those two teams play this week, at Tiger Stadium.

