Are Penalties the First Real Crack in the Alabama Dynasty? All Things CW

Alabama has already had more penalties in seven games than the 2011 or 2012 national champions had during their entire seasons.

It’s already been flagged more than Nick Saban’s 2007, 2008 and 2013 teams as well. The 2022 Crimson Tide needs just three more to equal the 2009 and 2017 national champions, and 12 more to match the 2020 title team.

Only one Alabama team under Paul "Bear" Bryant at Alabama had more flags, 70 in 1961. Chances are, though, the Crimson Tide will exceed that total Saturday against Mississippi State

Discipline is the key topic this week in Tuscaloosa, and combined with Alabama looking into wide receiver Jermaine Burton apparently smacking Tennessee fans while leaving the field after the 52-49 loss on Saturday, and its almost the only thing Saban is being asked about.

Last week's single-game record, and the team's season-record pace aside, only twice this season has Alabama's opponent had more penalties than the Crimson Tide:

Alabama Penalties by Game

Utah State 6-40; 13-110

at Texas 15-100; 5-30

ULM 6-60; 3-25

Vanderbilt 6-55; 6-36

at Arkansas 10-101; 6-31

Texas A&M 6-73; 8-59

at Tennessee 17-130; 6-39

How important can avoiding penalties be?

Consider the Minnesota Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season. A key to the 5-1 start is the Vikings have been called for just 25 penalties so far, the second-fewest in the league. The 185 penalty yards are the fewest, overall.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's third in opponent penalties (43) and second in opponent penalty yards (368) per Inside the Vikings.

A year ago, the Vikings had the fourth-most penalty yardage against and the fourth-lowest opponent penalty yardage.

Alabama used to set the standard for avoiding penalties, and forcing opponents into making mistakes. It wasn't that long ago that the biggest discussion regarding flags in Crimson Tide games was "What's it going to take for the officials to call holding on the other team?"

Nevertheless, one factor that can't be ignored is the Alabama offense morphing into a tempo-based, high-paced scheme to take advantage of NCAA rules. It made things harder on both the offense, trying to be more relentless in the way it attacks, and the defense as opponents more opportunities as well.

In short, the numbers started to jump up when Lane Kiffin was the offensive coordinator, and got worse after his departure.

During the 2016 season, when Jalen Hurts was a true freshman, Alabama’s most egregious foul was false starts. The Crimson Tide had a lot of them with 28, led by left tackle Cam Robinson with eight. Next on the list were 10 pass-interference calls and eight holds (and not all were made by the offense).

Meanwhile, opponents were flagged just 58 times that season. Not only was that the fewest during the Saban era, but according to teamrankings.com Alabama’s opponents had the fewest penalties called against them of any team in college football.

If they had been flagged the same as their season averages, they should have totaled 86.8 penalties.

With Alabama called for just 10 false starts, the 2017 season saw the numbers get a little closer to normal.

Specifically, the Crimson Tide was flagged 69 times for 569 yards. According to the NCAA (, they were tied for 48th in the nation for fewest penalties, and 31st for fewest penalties per game.

However, it hasn't been in the top 50 since then, and during most years hasn't even been close. The last time Alabama's opponents were flagged more than the Crimson Tide was 2015.

Saban's ability to adapt and adjust to changes in college football have been remarkable, if not extraordinary.

The question now is did Alabama hit rock bottom in this area at Tennessee, and things will start to improve, or is the first real crack in the Crimson Tide's incredible dynasty?

Alabama Penalties, Saban Era

Year Alabama Opponents

2007: 59-463; 99-863

2008: 57-520; 87-666

2009: 69-598; 86-729

2010: 66-490; 72-575

2011: 49-409; 59-453

2012: 54-467; 67-565

2013: 63-520; 71-560

2014: 69-562; 61-516

2015: 89-835; 90-696

2016: 86-660; 58-471

2017: 69-569; 61-455

2018: 97-796; 92-776

2019: 95-855; 75-628

2020: 78-625; 76-592

2021: 107-1005; 101-736

2022: 66-559; 45-330*

*Through seven games

