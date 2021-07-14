2021 Crimson Tide Awards Watch List Tracker

July means watch lists for the upcoming college football season. Find out which trophies are already within Alabama's grasp.

The University of Alabama's Nick Saban was one of 17 named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy.

The annual award goes to the head coach of a team enjoying success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, the core principles of Dodd's coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

“These coaches are coming off one of the most unprecedented and trying seasons in the history of college football, but found a way to persevere in the face of adversity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement. “They have consistently found success no matter the circumstances and we look forward to seeing how they lead their teams as we return to a sense of normalcy this season.”

This collective group of coaches has won 11 National Championships, 37 FBS conference titles and secured 1,594 career wins throughout their careers.

Saban won the award in 2014.

The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (set for Dec. 30). The midseason watch list will be announced in November,

Tom Allen, Indiana, Big Ten

Mack Brown, North Carolina, ACC

Matt Campbell, Iowa State, Big 12

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, Big Ten

Ryan Day, Ohio State, Big Ten

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, Big Ten

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati, AAC

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, SEC

James Franklin, Penn State, Big Ten

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, Independent

Jimmy Lake, Washington, Pac-12

Dan Mullen, Florida, SEC

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, Big 12

Nick Saban, Alabama, SEC

Kirby Smart, Georgia, SEC

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, ACC

Alabama Players/Coaches up for Awards

• Josh Jobe: Lott Impact

• Nick Saban: Dodd Trophy

Crimson Tide National Awards Database

Watch List Schedule

Bednarik Award (Presented to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club), July 19

Biletnikoff Award (Presented to the nation’s outstanding college receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation), July 22

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club), July 27

Butkus Award (Presented to the nation’s best linebacker by the Butkus Foundation), July 26

Davey O’Brien Award (Presented to the nation’s best quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation), July 20

Doak Walker Award (Presented to the nation’s premier running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum), July 21

Lou Groza Award (Presented to the nation’s top place-kicker by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission), July 28

Mackey Award (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end by Friends of John Mackey), July 23

Maxwell Award (Presented to the college player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club), July 19

Outland Trophy (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America), July 27

Paul Hornung Award (Presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission), July 29

Jim Thorpe Award (Presented to the nation’s best defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame), July 26

Ray Guy Award (Presented to the college punter of the year by the Augusta [Ga.] Sports Council), July 28

Rimington Trophy (Presented to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation), July 23

Walter Camp Award (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation), July 30

Wuerffel Trophy (Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement by the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.),

Previous Announcements

June 15: Cornerback Josh Jobe was one of 42 players named to the watch list for the Lott Impact Trophy by the Pacific Club Impact Foundation. Defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the impact on their teams on and off the field. Impact is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his career. The quarterfinalists will be announced in October.

Josh Jobe, DB, Alabama

Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

Arik Smith, LB, Army

Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

Kekaula Kaniho, CB, Boise State

Kuony Deng, LB, Cal

Coby Bryan, CB, Cincinnati

Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson

Nolan Turner, S, Clemson

Silas Kelly, LB, Coastal Carolina

Nate Landman, LB, Colorado

Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Zack VanValkenburg, DE, Iowa

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Jahron McPherson, S, Kansas State

Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Aiden Hutchinson, DT, Michigan

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Jackson Hankey, LB, North Dakota State

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph, DB, Northwestern

Zack Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux. DE, Oregon

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

Deslin Alexander, DE, Pitt

George Karlafitis, DE, Purdue

Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford

Tre'vius Hodger-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA

Josh Thompson, CB, Texas

Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

Nick Jackson, LB, Virginia

Nick Anderson, LB, Wake Forest

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Alonzo Addae, S, West Virginia

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

The watch list tracker will be updated as necessary