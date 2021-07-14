2021 Crimson Tide Awards Watch List Tracker
The University of Alabama's Nick Saban was one of 17 named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy.
The annual award goes to the head coach of a team enjoying success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, the core principles of Dodd's coaching philosophy.
The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).
Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.
“These coaches are coming off one of the most unprecedented and trying seasons in the history of college football, but found a way to persevere in the face of adversity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement. “They have consistently found success no matter the circumstances and we look forward to seeing how they lead their teams as we return to a sense of normalcy this season.”
This collective group of coaches has won 11 National Championships, 37 FBS conference titles and secured 1,594 career wins throughout their careers.
Saban won the award in 2014.
The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (set for Dec. 30). The midseason watch list will be announced in November,
Tom Allen, Indiana, Big Ten
Mack Brown, North Carolina, ACC
Matt Campbell, Iowa State, Big 12
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, Big Ten
Ryan Day, Ohio State, Big Ten
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, Big Ten
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati, AAC
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, SEC
James Franklin, Penn State, Big Ten
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, Independent
Jimmy Lake, Washington, Pac-12
Dan Mullen, Florida, SEC
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, Big 12
Nick Saban, Alabama, SEC
Kirby Smart, Georgia, SEC
Dabo Swinney, Clemson, ACC
Alabama Players/Coaches up for Awards
• Josh Jobe: Lott Impact
• Nick Saban: Dodd Trophy
Crimson Tide National Awards Database
Watch List Schedule
Bednarik Award (Presented to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club), July 19
Biletnikoff Award (Presented to the nation’s outstanding college receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation), July 22
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club), July 27
Butkus Award (Presented to the nation’s best linebacker by the Butkus Foundation), July 26
Davey O’Brien Award (Presented to the nation’s best quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation), July 20
Doak Walker Award (Presented to the nation’s premier running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum), July 21
Lou Groza Award (Presented to the nation’s top place-kicker by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission), July 28
Mackey Award (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end by Friends of John Mackey), July 23
Maxwell Award (Presented to the college player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club), July 19
Outland Trophy (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America), July 27
Paul Hornung Award (Presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission), July 29
Jim Thorpe Award (Presented to the nation’s best defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame), July 26
Ray Guy Award (Presented to the college punter of the year by the Augusta [Ga.] Sports Council), July 28
Rimington Trophy (Presented to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation), July 23
Walter Camp Award (Presented to the nation’s most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation), July 30
Wuerffel Trophy (Presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement by the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.),
Previous Announcements
June 15: Cornerback Josh Jobe was one of 42 players named to the watch list for the Lott Impact Trophy by the Pacific Club Impact Foundation. Defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the impact on their teams on and off the field. Impact is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his career. The quarterfinalists will be announced in October.
Josh Jobe, DB, Alabama
Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas
Arik Smith, LB, Army
Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
Kekaula Kaniho, CB, Boise State
Kuony Deng, LB, Cal
Coby Bryan, CB, Cincinnati
Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson
Nolan Turner, S, Clemson
Silas Kelly, LB, Coastal Carolina
Nate Landman, LB, Colorado
Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Zack VanValkenburg, DE, Iowa
Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
Jahron McPherson, S, Kansas State
Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky
Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
Aiden Hutchinson, DT, Michigan
JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska
Jackson Hankey, LB, North Dakota State
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Brandon Joseph, DB, Northwestern
Zack Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux. DE, Oregon
PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State
Deslin Alexander, DE, Pitt
George Karlafitis, DE, Purdue
Thomas Booker, DE, Stanford
Tre'vius Hodger-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA
Josh Thompson, CB, Texas
Drake Jackson, LB, USC
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech
Nick Jackson, LB, Virginia
Nick Anderson, LB, Wake Forest
Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
Alonzo Addae, S, West Virginia
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
The watch list tracker will be updated as necessary