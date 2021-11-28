Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

The regular season concluded on Saturday, and with it a lot of wild finishes shake up the power rankings one final time.
Author:

"Wow, what a game."

Nick Saban couldn't have said it better, and the final weekend of the regular season in the Southeastern Conference certainly didn't disappoint.

The weekend was highlighted by a thrilling four-overtime comeback victory for Alabama over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, with the Crimson Tide scoring a touchdown in the game's final minute to tie the game at 10 and send it into extra periods. The Tigers fought hard, but ultimately it was the Crimson Tide that prevailed.

Auburn certainly proved its worth, but this is a power rankings. The Tigers fall to ninth, while the Crimson Tide remains at No. 2.

The Egg Bowl was just as exciting as always, with Ole Miss stifling a late comeback attempt by Mississippi State. Florida also thwarted Florida State late in the fourth quarter to win its rivalry game. All in all, it was a very exciting weekend to cap off a wild regular season.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest Winner: LSU — while the Iron Bowl might have stolen the show as the most dramatic SEC game of the weekend, the Tigers won a big one for outgoing coach Ed Orgeron. Down 24-20 with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins in the final minute put LSU up 27-24, sending Orgeron out of Baton Rouge as the winner of his final game as the Tigers' head coach.

Biggest Loser: Texas A&M — Unfortunately for the Aggies, Texas A&M was on the opposite end of LSU's comeback. After a strong season that included a victory over Alabama, the Aggies lost two of their last three games to finish with an 8-4 record. While Texas A&M is still a better team than its record indicates, the Aggies drop to fifth this week.

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

1) Georgia (12-0, 8-0)

2) Alabama (11-1 overall, 7-1 SEC)

3) Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2)

Read More

4) Kentucky (9-3, 5-3)

5) Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4)

7) Arkansas (8-4, 4-4)

8) Tennessee (7-5, 4-4)

9) Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4)

9) Auburn (6-6, 3-5)

10) LSU (6-6, 3-5)

11) Missouri (6-6, 3-5)

12) Florida (6-6, 2-6)

13) South Carolina (6-6, 3-5)

14) Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

just now
Screen Shot 2021-11-28 at 9.17.20 AM
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Dog Whistle
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Underdawg

4 hours ago
Nick Saban leads Alabama out at Auburn
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021

9 hours ago
Alabama vs. Auburn game program, Nov. 28, 1981, Bear Bryant's 315th win
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 28, 2021

10 hours ago
112721_MFB__Auburn_RC7777
All Things Bama

Iron Bowl Photo Gallery: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT

12 hours ago
Bryce Young pregame at Auburn
All Things Bama

Hurt So Good: Alabama Will Celebrate Epic Four-OT Iron Bowl Forever

13 hours ago
Phidarian Mathis at Auburn
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

14 hours ago