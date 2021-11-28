2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

The regular season concluded on Saturday, and with it a lot of wild finishes shake up the power rankings one final time.

"Wow, what a game."

Nick Saban couldn't have said it better, and the final weekend of the regular season in the Southeastern Conference certainly didn't disappoint.

The weekend was highlighted by a thrilling four-overtime comeback victory for Alabama over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, with the Crimson Tide scoring a touchdown in the game's final minute to tie the game at 10 and send it into extra periods. The Tigers fought hard, but ultimately it was the Crimson Tide that prevailed.

Auburn certainly proved its worth, but this is a power rankings. The Tigers fall to ninth, while the Crimson Tide remains at No. 2.

The Egg Bowl was just as exciting as always, with Ole Miss stifling a late comeback attempt by Mississippi State. Florida also thwarted Florida State late in the fourth quarter to win its rivalry game. All in all, it was a very exciting weekend to cap off a wild regular season.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest Winner: LSU — while the Iron Bowl might have stolen the show as the most dramatic SEC game of the weekend, the Tigers won a big one for outgoing coach Ed Orgeron. Down 24-20 with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins in the final minute put LSU up 27-24, sending Orgeron out of Baton Rouge as the winner of his final game as the Tigers' head coach.

Biggest Loser: Texas A&M — Unfortunately for the Aggies, Texas A&M was on the opposite end of LSU's comeback. After a strong season that included a victory over Alabama, the Aggies lost two of their last three games to finish with an 8-4 record. While Texas A&M is still a better team than its record indicates, the Aggies drop to fifth this week.

1) Georgia (12-0, 8-0)

2) Alabama (11-1 overall, 7-1 SEC)

3) Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2)

4) Kentucky (9-3, 5-3)

5) Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4)

7) Arkansas (8-4, 4-4)

8) Tennessee (7-5, 4-4)

9) Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4)

9) Auburn (6-6, 3-5)

10) LSU (6-6, 3-5)

11) Missouri (6-6, 3-5)

12) Florida (6-6, 2-6)

13) South Carolina (6-6, 3-5)

14) Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.