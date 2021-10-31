2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

Six more teams took the week off for the final push of the regular season, but one team in particular obtained a solid victory to gain momentum heading into the home stretch.

With just three games left to go for the teams of the Southeastern Conference — Vanderbilt excluded — six of those 14 teams took the week off to prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

That being said, that doesn't mean there wasn't any drama.

The biggest game of the weekend happened in Jacksonville between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, the Bulldogs came storming back with a 24-point second quarter. In the second half, it was all Georgia as the top team in the country took down Florida 34-7.

Mississippi State proved its worth despite being one of the lower-tier teams this season in the SEC West. No. 12 Kentucky proved to be no match for the Bulldogs in Starkville, as the Wildcats were ran out of Davis Wade Stadium to the sound of clanging cowbells. Winning by a margin of 31-17, Mississippi State soars up to No. 8 in this week's power rankings.

However, we've saved the most important matchup for this week's biggest movers.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Auburn — In a game that wasn't as close as analysts predicted, the unranked Tigers took down the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels 31-20. Auburn is starting to look like a legitimate contender to take down Alabama in the SEC West, and with only one conference loss to pin against them, they could very well spoil the Crimson Tide's season once again. Auburn jumps from sixth to third this week.

Biggest loser: Ole Miss — Oh Lane Kiffin, what happened? Armed with one of the top offenses in the SEC, the Rebels struggled to get points on the board on The Plains. With two losses to both of the teams located in the state of Alabama, the Rebels will now have to fight to survive the rest of the season. A solid bowl game is still in the cards, but it's not going to be easy. Ole Miss falls from third to fifth.

1) Georgia (8-0, 6-0)

2) Alabama (7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC)

3) Auburn (6-2, 3-1)

4) Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2)

5) Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2)

6) Kentucky (6-2, 4-2)

7) Arkansas (5-3, 1-3)

8) Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2)

9) Florida (4-4, 2-4)

10) Tennessee (4-4, 2-3)

11) LSU (4-4, 2-3)

12) Missouri (4-4, 1-3)

13) South Carolina (4-4, 1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

