Live Updates from the 2025 Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala.— After 11 previous games in the regular season for both teams, it is finally Iron Bowl time in 2025. No. 10 Alabama and Auburn are set to do battle under the lights inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won five straight games in this rivalry series, two of which came in enemy territory.
There are many firsts on the Alabama side in Saturday's rivalry matchup. Second-year Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has never experienced an Iron Bowl on the road before, and Ty Simpson was not the program's starting quarterback the last time the rivalry made landfall in Auburn.
Every meeting since (and including) 2019 between these two teams at Jordan-Hare has been decided by a single possession. The Crimson Tide won in four overtimes in 2021 and then converted a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line for a game-winning touchdown in November 2023. The 2019 playing of the game was the Tigers' last win, in a 48-45 triumph that eliminated Alabama from contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
If Auburn wins on Saturday, and clinches bowl eligibility in the process, the same outcome will eventuate. Losing on Saturday eliminates Alabama from the SEC Championship Game, and from the 12-team College Football Playoff, for what would be the second year in a row.
How to Watch: Alabama at Auburn
Who: No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: To be announced
Series: Alabama leads, 51-37-1
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide destroyed Eastern Illinois at home on Senior Day by a shutout score of 56-0. Alabama gained 539 total yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns, remaining unbeaten in Tuscaloosa against nonconference teams under Kalen DeBoer.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers gave freshman quarterback Deuce Knight the home start against Mercer, and he rewarded that choice by exploding for six total touchdowns, four of which came on the ground. Knight amassed 401 all-purpose yards as Auburn defeated Mercer 62-17.
Live Updates:
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the 2025 Iron Bowl. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT before a national audience on ABC. It is the first Iron Bowl to be a true night game in 11 years. The last time it happened, Alabama won in a 55-44 shootout and went on to win the SEC Championship Game.