2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Preseason

College basketball is finally back, and it's time to get the teams of the SEC in order heading into what is sure to be an action-packed season.

It's finally here.

On Monday night, the 12 of the 14 teams of the Southeastern Conference will tip off the 2022-23 college basketball season, with the other two teams of the conference slated to begin their seasons on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The perennial power house of Kentucky has the honor of being ranked in the top spot ahead of the season, but the strength of Arkansas and Auburn has both programs chomping on the Wildcats' heels. Tennessee takes the fourth spot, being just edged out by the Tigers while the Alabama Crimson Tide rounds out the top five.

The Crimson Tide returns a plethora of talent along with eight new faces between freshmen and transfers. After a disappointing end to last season that saw Alabama lose its final four games, head coach Nate Oats and Co. are ready to start with a clean slate — and they have the talent to make a return to the Sweet 16 should they play their cards right.

Texas A&M, Florida and LSU take spots six-eight, respectively. Ole Miss and Missouri round out the top 10, followed by Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and 11th and 12th. South Carolina is 13th, while Georgia takes last place.

Here's the full preseason SEC Power Rankings as the 14 teams of the conference get ready to start the season:

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Auburn

4. Tennessee

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Vanderbilt

12. Mississippi State

13. South Carolina

14. Georgia

