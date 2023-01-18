Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

Alabama maintained its stranglehold on the conference, but where did the other teams land?

Another week of college basketball is over and done, and not much has changed in terms of Alabama basketball's dominance in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide is now one of two SEC teams that are still undefeated in conference play, with Alabama starting the season at a perfect 6-0. Since the last edition of these power rankings, the Crimson Tide downed No. 15 Arkansas — on the road, no less — destroyed LSU and took care of business at Vanderbilt despite outside factors affecting the team.

What might be the most impressive about this Alabama team is their margin of victory. The Crimson Tide has won all six of its SEC games by double digits — an incredible feat considering the level of competition that it has had to play early. Alabama remains firm with a solid hold on first place this week.

Despite losing at home to Kentucky, Tennessee remains second. Outside of Alabama, few teams in the SEC look as impressive as the Volunteers. Auburn rises up to third after winning three-straight SEC games.

Texas A&M catapults up to fourth after starting 4-0 in the conference, while Kentucky slips back into the top five after back-to-back wins against Tennessee and Georgia.

Here are the full SEC Power Rankings for Week 11:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

1. Alabama (16-2 overall, 6-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (15-3, 5-1)

3. Auburn (14-3, 4-1)

4. Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Kentucky (12-6, 3-3)

6. Georgia (13-5, 3-2)

7. Arkansas (12-5, 1-4)

8. Missouri (13-4, 2-3)

9. Florida (10-7, 3-2)

10. Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3)

11. LSU (12-5, 1-4)

12. South Carolina (8-10, 1-4)

13. Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5)

14. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) and guard DaJuan Gordon (12) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Mizzou Arena.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri

By Austin Hannon
Alabama head coach Nate Oats on Alabama s mental state following Vanderbilt game
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Slowly Finding a Way Through Shock, Pain: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Charles Bediako dunks
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66

By Austin Hannon and Blake Byler
Johnny Cain
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Hunter De Siver
Jan 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) celebrates after a basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Things Bama

A Hero’s Homecoming: Brandon Miller Shines in his Return to the Music City

By Austin Hannon
Alabama players huddle before the start of the first half at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Ncaa Basketball Alabama At Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Feelings After Vanderbilt Win: Relief

By Blake Byler
Alabama Baseball
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball No. 20 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll

By BamaCentral Staff
Demouy Kennedy
All Things Bama

Linebacker Demouy Kennedy Enters Transfer Portal

By Mason Smith