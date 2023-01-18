Another week of college basketball is over and done, and not much has changed in terms of Alabama basketball's dominance in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide is now one of two SEC teams that are still undefeated in conference play, with Alabama starting the season at a perfect 6-0. Since the last edition of these power rankings, the Crimson Tide downed No. 15 Arkansas — on the road, no less — destroyed LSU and took care of business at Vanderbilt despite outside factors affecting the team.

What might be the most impressive about this Alabama team is their margin of victory. The Crimson Tide has won all six of its SEC games by double digits — an incredible feat considering the level of competition that it has had to play early. Alabama remains firm with a solid hold on first place this week.

Despite losing at home to Kentucky, Tennessee remains second. Outside of Alabama, few teams in the SEC look as impressive as the Volunteers. Auburn rises up to third after winning three-straight SEC games.

Texas A&M catapults up to fourth after starting 4-0 in the conference, while Kentucky slips back into the top five after back-to-back wins against Tennessee and Georgia.

Here are the full SEC Power Rankings for Week 11:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

1. Alabama (16-2 overall, 6-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (15-3, 5-1)

3. Auburn (14-3, 4-1)

4. Texas A&M (12-5, 4-0)

5. Kentucky (12-6, 3-3)

6. Georgia (13-5, 3-2)

7. Arkansas (12-5, 1-4)

8. Missouri (13-4, 2-3)

9. Florida (10-7, 3-2)

10. Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3)

11. LSU (12-5, 1-4)

12. South Carolina (8-10, 1-4)

13. Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5)

14. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5)

