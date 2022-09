2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Schedule Announced

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 126-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday morning.

Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.

The ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will take place on Saturday, January 28.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., when Bridgestone Arena hosts the event from March 8-12, 2023.

Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, December 28

Kentucky at Missouri

Florida at Auburn

Arkansas at LSU

Tennessee at Ole Miss

Alabama at Mississippi State

Tuesday, January 3

Ole Miss at Alabama

Mississippi State at Tennessee

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

LSU at Kentucky

Wednesday, January 4

Auburn at Georgia

Missouri at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Florida

Saturday, January 7

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Auburn

Georgia at Florida

LSU at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Alabama

Tennessee at South Carolina

Tuesday, January 10

Florida at LSU

South Carolina at Kentucky

Auburn at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Wednesday, January 11

Alabama at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Georgia

Missouri at Texas A&M

Saturday, January 14

LSU at Alabama

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Tennessee

Tuesday, January 17

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Georgia at Kentucky

Ole Miss at South Carolina

Tennessee at Mississippi State

Wednesday, January 18

Arkansas at Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M

Auburn at LSU

Saturday, January 21

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Texas A&M at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Florida at Mississippi State

Alabama at Missouri

Auburn at South Carolina

Tuesday, January 24

Missouri at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

LSU at Arkansas

Wednesday, January 25

Georgia at Tennessee

South Carolina at Florida

Mississippi State at Alabama

Texas A&M at Auburn

Saturday, January 28

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

South Carolina at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Tuesday, January 31

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Wednesday, February 1

Georgia at Auburn

LSU at Missouri

Tennessee at Florida

Saturday, February 4

Florida at Kentucky

Alabama at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Arkansas at South Carolina

Auburn at Tennessee

Georgia at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, February 7

Ole Miss at Georgia

Arkansas at Kentucky

South Carolina at Missouri

Auburn at Texas A&M

Wednesday, February 8

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Florida at Alabama

LSU at Mississippi State

Saturday, February 11

Vanderbilt at Florida

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Missouri at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Alabama at Auburn

Kentucky at Georgia

Texas A&M at LSU

Tuesday, February 14

Missouri at Auburn

LSU at Georgia

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Wednesday, February 15

Alabama at Tennessee

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Florida

Saturday, February 18

Tennessee at Kentucky

Florida at Arkansas

Georgia at Alabama

South Carolina at LSU

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Missouri

Auburn at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, February 21

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Missouri

Tennessee at Texas A&M

Wednesday, February 22

Kentucky at Florida

Vanderbilt at LSU

Ole Miss at Auburn

Alabama at South Carolina

Saturday, February 25

Auburn at Kentucky

Missouri at Georgia

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Florida at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Alabama

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Tennessee

Tuesday, February 28

Florida at Georgia

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Tennessee

Wednesday, March 1

Auburn at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

Saturday, March 4

Alabama at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Auburn

LSU at Florida

Ole Miss at Missouri

Georgia at South Carolina