2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game.

With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's win over Ole Miss clinches the SEC West for the Tigers, returning LSU to the SEC title game for the first time since 2019.

The Crimson Tide's victory over the Rebels caused the duo to switch spots in the top five, but outside of that the first five teams remain the same this week.

If you had said ahead of the season that Vanderbilt would have more wins that Texas A&M after 11 weeks, most probably would have looked at you like you were crazy. However, that's exactly the situation that has occurred. The Commodores now sit at 4-6 after upsetting Kentucky, while the Aggies suffered their sixth-straight loss — at Auburn, no less — bringing their record down to 3-7 on the season and eliminating them from potential bowl eligibility.

For that reason, we have a new No. 14 team in this week's power rankings: Texas A&M.

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings with just two weeks left to go in the regular season:

1) Georgia (10-0 overall, 7-0 SEC)

2) Tennessee (9-1, 5-1)

3) LSU (8-2, 6-1)

4) Alabama (8-2, 5-2)

5) Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2)

6) Florida (6-4, 3-4)

7) Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4)

8) Arkansas (5-5, 2-4)

9) Kentucky (6-4, 3-4)

10) South Carolina (6-4, 3-4)

11) Auburn (4-6, 2-5)

12) Missouri (4-6, 2-5)

13) Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5)

14) Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6)

