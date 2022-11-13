Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

Two teams in the top five swap places, but its teams 6-14 that were really shaken up in the latest power rankings.

It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game.

With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's win over Ole Miss clinches the SEC West for the Tigers, returning LSU to the SEC title game for the first time since 2019.

The Crimson Tide's victory over the Rebels caused the duo to switch spots in the top five, but outside of that the first five teams remain the same this week.

If you had said ahead of the season that Vanderbilt would have more wins that Texas A&M after 11 weeks, most probably would have looked at you like you were crazy. However, that's exactly the situation that has occurred. The Commodores now sit at 4-6 after upsetting Kentucky, while the Aggies suffered their sixth-straight loss — at Auburn, no less — bringing their record down to 3-7 on the season and eliminating them from potential bowl eligibility.

For that reason, we have a new No. 14 team in this week's power rankings: Texas A&M.

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings with just two weeks left to go in the regular season:

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

1) Georgia (10-0 overall, 7-0 SEC)

2) Tennessee (9-1, 5-1)

3) LSU (8-2, 6-1)

4) Alabama (8-2, 5-2)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5) Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2)

6) Florida (6-4, 3-4)

7) Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4)

8) Arkansas (5-5, 2-4)

9) Kentucky (6-4, 3-4)

10) South Carolina (6-4, 3-4)

11) Auburn (4-6, 2-5)

12) Missouri (4-6, 2-5)

13) Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5)

14) Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6)

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators

By Anthony Sisco
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Out After Emergency Appendectomy

By Christopher Walsh
Mark Barron game cover, Mississippi State, Nov. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban watches during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 30-24 Ole Miss Win

By Christopher Walsh
Byron Young celebrates at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Byron Young Leads Alabama Defense By Example in Win over Ole Miss

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban watches during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

By Blake Byler
Alabama defense celebrates against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Defense Steps Up in Second Half with Key Stops in Road Win

By Katie Windham
Jahmyr Gibbs vs Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Notebook: Multiple Alabama Players Suffer Injuries in Win Over Ole Miss

By Blake Byler