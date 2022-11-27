2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

What an eight-day period for South Carolina.

Beamer Ball is in full force in Columbia, S.C., as Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks won their second game in a row against a top-10 opponent. While South Carolina stunned then-No. 5 Tennessee back on Nov. 19, Saturday was No. 8 Clemson's turn as the Gamecocks rolled over the Tigers in Death Valley.

As a reward, South Carolina moves up from eighth to sixth — a fantastic finish to the regular season.

Around the top tier of the SEC, Georgia drummed Georgia Tech and Alabama beat up on Auburn — no surprises there. However, another big shocker of the weekend came in Bryan-College Station, Texas, as the Aggies of Texas A&M took down No. 5 LSU 38-23, potentially spoiling the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes.

Tennessee stomped Vanderbilt, but Mississippi State took down No. 20 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Missouri surprised Arkansas, but the rest of the weekend's games went as most would predict.

Here's the final SEC Football Power Rankings of the regular season, with only the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and LSU remaining:

1) Georgia (12-0 overall, 8-0 SEC)

3) Alabama (10-2, 6-2)

3) Tennessee (10-2, 6-2)

4) LSU (9-3, 6-2)

5) Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4)

6) South Carolina (8-4, 4-4)

7) Arkansas (6-6, 3-5)

8) Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4)

9) Kentucky (7-5, 3-5)

10) Florida (6-6, 3-5)

11) Missouri (6-6, 3-5)

12) Auburn (5-7, 2-6)

13) Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6)

14) Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6)

