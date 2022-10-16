2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

Right about now it seems that putting Tennessee into the top spot last week was a good call.

Alabama came back and fought Tennessee to the literal last second, but it wasn't enough to stop the Volunteers and their surging offense. While the defense could still use a lot of work — particularly the secondary — there's no doubt about it: this Tennessee team is going places.

With the win, Tennessee is one of just three undefeated SEC teams remaining and are firmly in first place. Georgia takes over second and Ole Miss third, while Alabama plummets down to fourth this week.

Alabama still has a game at Ole Miss where it can gain some ground, and Tennessee will face Georgia in Athens on Nov. 5. Might want to circle your calendars for that game now as it could potentially decide the SEC East.

Ole Miss handled Auburn, Georgia thumped Vanderbilt — what else is new? LSU defeated Florida in convincing fashion in The Swamp while Kentucky downed Mississippi State in Lexington.

Arkansas took care of business at BYU in the only non-conference matchup across the SEC this weekend. The remaining three SEC teams in Texas A&M, Missouri and South Carolina all had their bye weeks.

There's still plenty of college football left to go, but things are really shaking up in the SEC. Here's the full Power Rankings for Week 7:

1) Tennessee (6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC)

2) Georgia (7-0, 4-0)

3) Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0)

4) Alabama (6-1, 3-1)

5) Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

6) LSU (5-2, 3-1)

7) Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2)

8) Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2)*

9) Arkansas (4-3, 1-3)

10) Florida (4-3, 1-3)

11) South Carolina (4-2, 1-2)*

12) Auburn (3-4, 1-3)

13) Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3)

14) Missouri (2-4, 0-3)*

*Denotes bye week

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.